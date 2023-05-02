BOC destroys ₧1.43-B smuggled cigarettes

byRaadee S. Sausa
May 2, 2023
The Bureau of Customs Port of Zamboanga (BOC-POZ) announced it has destroyed a total of 19,419 cases and 667 reams of smuggled cigarettes in a warehouse in Zamboanga City over the weekend, marking the biggest haul of illicit cigarettes ever in the history.

A report this week by POZ Acting District Collector Arthur G. Sevilla Jr., the bulk of the goods were found in a warehouse in Indanan, Sulu back in March.

Sevilla said the BOC condemned the cigarettes worth P1.43 billion, which were seized after anti-smuggling operations in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi in the first quarter of this year.

The CIIS at the Manila International Container Port (MICP) was responsible for the anti-smuggling operations in Indanan, Sulu, that resulted to the major apprehension of a warehouse of 19,000 master cases.

The condemned master cases of cigarettes were seized for violating Section 117 of Republic Act 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act of 2016) in relation to Executive Order 245 (“Amended Rules and Regulations Governing the Exportation and Importation of Leaf Tobacco and Tobacco Products”).

The BOC explained that during the condemnation, the cigarettes were drenched in water and repeatedly crushed by a payloader as members of BOC’s partner agencies watch. “The big bulk of the smuggled cigarettes was seized in Indanan, Sulu, and it’s now destroyed and will be disposed in a sanitary landfill,” BOC Intelligence Officer 3 Alvin Enciso was quoted in the statement as saying.

The transporting process will carry on for about three days to five days because of the considerable volume of the destroyed cigarettes.

“The BOC persistently exerts effort to curb smuggling in all forms,” BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio was quoted in a statement as saying. “Condemnations and destruction of these smuggled items, along with filing of appropriate criminal charges, will continue in order to deter the citizenry from committing criminal acts of smuggling.”

Author
Raadee S. Sausa

