B&B Italia Manila celebrates anew the ties between design and art

Contemporary home furniture brand B&B Italia (www.bebitaliamanila.com) recently transformed its 814-sqm Manila showroom into a space where design and art intertwines with the second run of its Art & Space exhibition.

The creative convergence features the imaginative vignettes by art curator and interior stylist Glenn Cuevo, showcasing B&B Italia pieces alongside artworks from noted Filipino visual artists Fernando Amorsolo, Fernando Zobel and HR Ocampo, among others. The exhibit, titled Art & Space Serie 02: The Collector’s Edition, was on display at the B&B Italia Manila showroom until April 30.

“[The idea was to present] vignettes that are inspiring,” said Cuevo, whose 30-odd years of exposure and experience in art developed in him a keen eye for aesthetics, proportion, balance. “The style is intended to be welcoming, very sleek and streamlined, not that all very stiff or contrived. It’s also evoking a sense of subtle contemporary elegance.”

Cuevo added that his concept for the second installment of Art & Space Serie 02 was “Due” or “gemello,” which is Italian for “two” or “twin.” It relates to how the furniture and artworks are arranged in such a way that one creatively mirrors the other.

The Amorsolo Room, for instance, featured two iconic paintings from the renowned maestro. Complementing the pieces that display the National Artist’s mastery of light was B&B Italia’s Bend Sofa by Patricia Urquiola, Pianura Small Table, and Pochette Armchair by Piero Lissoni, the latest addition to the brand’s Manila showroom.

Meanwhile, in the Lao Lianben Room, a textured masterpiece by the Filipino assemblage trailblazer brought the space to life alongside the limited-edition Blitz Table by Mario Bellini, numbered 7th out of 100 in the world. Then, highlighted in the same room are Arturo Luz’s Performer Series, a collection of paintings that feature the artist’s fascination with performers and the theatrical arts. With it in the space was B&B Italia’s Eileen Console, a timeless piece that dramatically accentuated Luz’s signature style of geometric abstraction.

Aside from masters, also under the spotlight in Art & Space Serie 02 were modern contemporary artists. Jigger Cruz’s large-scale abstract painting was engaged in dialogue with a rare Lor Calma sculpture, as both shared the space with the forever-iconic crowd favorite Camaleonda Sofa by Mario Bellini and the Mini Papilio Chair by Naoto Fukasawa.

In the 10th floor B&B Italia Manila showroom, the main display featured a monochromatic room with an assortment of pieces by contemporary glass sculptor, Ramon Orlina, alongside select works from HR Ocampo, Fernando Zobel, Arturo Luz and Ang Kiukok. These treasured pieces were paired with B&B Italia classics, including the Mart, Atoll and the Le Bambole Armchairs with the Alanda ‘18 Small Tables, all displayed in sets of twos.

Spotlighted as well were Juvenal Sanso and Annie Cabigting pieces. One side of the room was bathed in the warmth of Sanso’s Low Tide (Matabungkay) painting that paired perfectly with the Husk Armchairs. On the other, Cabigting’s Destroyed Painting worked well with the deep colors of B&B Italia’s Tufty-Time Sofa by Patricia Urquiola.

Finally, a special area was dedicated to Chinese artist Lv Shanchuan, acclaimed for his expressive and bold brushwork. The space featured Spectacle II, which embodies Shanchuan’s enduring fascination with the ideologies of politics, power and social relations. Its bright, evocative colors work worked harmoniously with Orlina’s Foresight, a glass sculpture in carved pink crystal. Both pieces complemented B&B Italia’s striking Beverly ‘14 Chairs by Antonio Citterio.

Cuevo said his selection process for the featured artists was based on his favorites, which are mostly “more abstract, very quiet pieces that are very calming.” These, he added, go perfectly with the timelessness of B&B Italia pieces.

The B&B Italia Manila showroom is located at the Twenty-Four Seven McKinley Building, BGC. Focus Global Inc. serves as the exclusive distributor of B&B Italia in the Philippines. n