7 LGUs to pilot NCR single-ticketing system

SEVEN local government units (LGUs) will be the pilot areas for the rolling out of the single ticketing system (STS) on Tuesday (May 2), expected to put an end to the complaints from motorists over varying traffic rules in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The STS will be rolled out for pilot testing in Manila, Parañaque, Caloocan, Quezon City, San Juan, Muntinlupa and Valenzuela and the agency itself, MMDA Spokesperson Melissa Carunungan said.

Through STS, Carunungan said a uniform penalty or fine will be in place, wherein violators of the STS will pay a standard amount of fine regardless of where the infraction was committed in the seven LGUs where the system will be pilot-tested.

Eventually, the MMDA hopes to have the STS implemented in the entire metropolis, the MMDA official said.

The 20 most common traffic violations and their corresponding fines under the Metro Manila Traffic Code are disregarding traffic sign (P1,000 fine), illegal parking both attended and unattended (P1,000 and P2,000, respectively), violation of number coding (P500), truck ban (P3,000), reckless driving (P1,000 for the 1st offense, P2,000 for the 2nd offense, and P2,000 and seminar for the 3rd offense), tricycle ban (P500), obstruction (P1,000), dress code for motorcycles (P500 for the 1st offense, P750 for the 2nd offense, and (P1, 000 for the 3rd offense), overloading (P1,000) defective motor vehicle accessories (P1,000), unauthorized modification (P2,000, arrogance/discourteous conduct (P500), loading and unloading zone in prohibited zones (P1, 000), illegal counterflow (P2, 000 for the 1st offense and P5, 000 for succeeding offenses) and P1,000 for speeding.

On February 1, the Metro Manila mayors only approved the resolution for its implementation.

Carunungan said the pilot testing would help MMDA and the LGUs address possible problems or adjustments before rolling the system in the entire NCR.

Payments

There are three options for payment of fine: *Through the traditional method which is physical payment.

*Through digital platforms such as Gcash and online banking

*Enforcers equipped with handheld devices by the third week of May and erring motorists can pay through digital wallet right there and then after they are accosted and the enforcer has explained their violation

The MMDA and the LGUs will forward to the Land Transportation Office database, through the Land Transportation Management System (LTMS), the violations committed for tallying.

Carunungan stressed that during the pilot testing, the demerit system in which motorists found to have violated traffic regulations 10 times would have their drivers’ license suspended, will not be implemented yet.