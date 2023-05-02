4,000 applicants hired-on-the-spot during nationwide Labor Day Job Fair

Around 4,000 jobseekers were hired during the nationwide Labor Day Job Fair of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

As of 6:22 update, DOLE reported a total of 3,975 were hired-on-the-spot (HOTs) in the 43 job fairs it held nationwide.

This was 13.62 percent of the 29,193 applicants, who registered in the said events–lower than the 40 percent HOTs goal of DOLE.

The top positions which were filled include Service Crew, Cashier, Admin and Service Contractors Personnel, and Office Staff, Laborer/Helper.

DOLE also reported that a total of 1,578 job fair participants were given training opportunities from the Technical Education Skills and Development Authority (TESDA), while another 617 were given livelihood aid by the Bureau of Workers with Special Concerns (BWSC).

Another 447 were given entrepreneurship opportunities by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

A total of 126,273 vacancies from 1,286 employers were made available for DOLE 43 Labor Day job fairs this year.

Of which, one was held in the SMX Convention Center last Sunday, while the bulk or 38 of the said events were held on May 1, 2023.

The four remaining job fairs will be held in the following venues within the week: 3rd Level Alabang Public Market (May 5); People’s Center, Balanga City, Bataan (May 3); Bulacan Capitol Gymnasium, Malolos City (May 4); and NCCC Mall, Tagum City, Davo Del Norte (May 2).

