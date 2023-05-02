11,362 job openings generated in SM, DOLE Job Fairs 

Thousands of job seekers had been connected with recruiters and employers as SM Supermalls in Marilao, San Jose Del Monte as well as in Grand Central in Caloocan hold their Labor Day job fairs at the mall.

Held in support of the Philippine Government’s mission to provide full, decent, and productive employment to all Filipinos, the job fairs in SM provided the perfect opportunity for applicants to meet a variety of employers at one convenient location.

The job fair held at event center of SM City Marilao has attracted over 46 employers from various industries such as retail, food and beverage, manufacturing, healthcare, finance, hospitality, and many more. Companies such as Sterling, Moldex, and Manila Doctors Hospital are among the many exhibitors, offering a total of 2,846 job opportunities for Bulakenyos.

In SM City San Jose Del Monte, 34 employers took part in the job fair with 3,016 opportunities from a diverse range of positions in healthcare, retail to construction.

According to Provincial Director of DOLE Bulacan Field Office May Lynn C. Gozun, the agency recognizes the challenges that job seekers face in today’s competitive job market. With this, DOLE aims to provide aid and support to jobseekers by offering practical on-site solutions, such as free resume printing services and counseling as well as providing various government services such as Pag-ibig, SSS, PhilHealth. Postal ID and many more to fast track jobseekers’ possible employment.

Meanwhile, SM City Grand Central in Caloocan pulled in thick and big crowd with at least 3001 jobseekers, including fresh graduates, mothers, and mid-40s applicants returning to workforce. The job fair generated 5,500 job listings from 58 participating companies and employers. It was also a lucky day for the 313 applicants who were hired on the spot.

Remaining true to its mission and vision, SM Supermalls aims to contribute to the nation-building and development of Filipinos. The job fair is a part of corporate social responsibility that is simultaneously held in all participating SM Malls nationwide.

Labor Day Job Fair event is led by the Department of Labor and Employment in partnership with SM Supermallstogether with the Provincial and Municipal Public Employment Service Office (PESO) units in Marilao, San Jose Del Monte and Caloocan City.