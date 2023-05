Participants in the Zambayle Street Dance Competition explode in a frenzy of drumbeats and native colors, as they wended their way near the provincial Capitol on Saturday in the final outing for the Dinamulag Mango Festival.

The nine-day festival, which included exhibits of local cultural icons and displays of local agricultural products, celebrates Zambales’s pride, the carabao mango variety that was declared by the Guinness Book of World Records as the sweetest in the world.