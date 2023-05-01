When will China stop bullying PHL?

WE have seen this movie before: Hundreds of Chinese militia vessels intruding into the country’s exclusive economic zone, which was described by Philippine authorities as “swarming and threatening.” On March 22, 2021, the Philippines filed a diplomatic protest against China due to the presence of more than 200 Chinese fishing vessels at Julian Felipe Reef as early as March 7, 2021.

An international chorus of concern and clarion calls for action soon followed. The United States, Japan, Canada, Australia, and other countries have voiced concern about China’s intentions, prompting Beijing to explain that the vessels were fishing boats sheltering from the weather, that China had traditionally fished around the reef, and that their presence was “normal and legitimate.”

China’s armed fishing militia—officially called the People’s Armed Forces Maritime Militia by the US Department of Defense—plays an instrumental role in Beijing’s strategy to enforce its sovereignty claims in the South China Sea and East China Sea. Pundits said the armed fishing fleet are part of China’s power projection, and are deployed to seize territory and to target any country that challenges China’s claims to the entire South China Sea.

Four days before President Marcos meets US President Joe Biden at the White House, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has reported alleged violations by the Chinese Navy and its militias in the West Philippine Sea. In a Facebook post, the PCG said its vessels BRP Malabrigo and BRP Malapascua patrolled the waters off Sabina Shoal, Iroquis Reef, Lawak, Patag, Likas, Parola, Pag-asa, Tizzard Bank, Julian Felipe Reef, and Ayungin Shoal from April 18 to 24 (Read, “Chinese militia vessels swarm WPS anew ahead of PBBM-Biden,” in the BusinessMirror, April 28, 2023).

“Throughout the mission, the PCG vessels identified over 100 Chinese Maritime Militia vessels, a People’s Liberation Army Navy corvette class and two China Coast Guard vessels,” the PCG said. Eight of the Chinese militia vessels were monitored near Sabina Shoal. “Despite the numerous radio challenges by the two Philippine Coast Guard vessels, the Chinese Maritime Militia vessels did not respond or comply with the order to leave the area immediately,” the PCG said.

Two days after the Pag-asa Island confrontation, on April 23, two Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessels intercepted the Philippine Coast Guard vessels that were in the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal. The PCG identified two Chinese Coast Guard vessels with bow numbers 5201 and 4202, which “exhibited aggressive tactics” against BRP Malapascua and BRP Malabrigo.

From the Associated Press: “A Chinese coast guard ship blocked a Philippine patrol vessel steaming into a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, causing a frightening near-collision in the latest act of Beijing’s aggression in the strategic waterway. The high seas face-off Sunday between the larger Chinese ship and the Philippine coast guard’s BRP Malapascua near Second Thomas Shoal was among the tense moments it and another Philippine vessel encountered in a weeklong sovereignty patrol in one of the world’s most hotly contested waterways.”

The Philippine coast guard had invited a small group of journalists, including three from The Associated Press, to join the 1,670-kilometer patrol for the first time as part of a new Philippine strategy aimed at exposing China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the South China Sea, where an estimated $5 trillion in global trade transits each year.

“The China Coast Guard’s interference with this routine patrol mission was totally inconsistent with freedom of navigation, and a number of documented incidents also involved highly dangerous maneuvers that were contrary to standard navigational practices,” DFA Spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza said.

Daza called on China to “respect the Philippines’ rights over the West Philippine Sea, as provided by UNCLOS, and refrain from actions that may cause an untoward incident.”

The US has repeatedly said that it would help defend the Philippines—its oldest treaty ally in Asia—if Philippine forces, ships or aircraft are attacked in the South China Sea.