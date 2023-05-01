To labor and to rest

For every working Filipino, May 1 is a revered holiday when hard work is recognized anew, along with the reservation of a personal day to rest and recharge. The objective of celebrating Labor Day annually is to commemorate a plethora of accomplishments and contributions of the labor sector to society.

Labor Day in the Philippines had its nativity on May 1, 1903. The country’s first labor organization, “Union Obrera Democratica de Filipina (U.O.D.F.),” united more than 100,000 employees to march from Tondo’s Plaza Moriones to Malacañang. The day these workers demanded fair wages and better working conditions from the then-American-led government would be recorded as one of the first protests in the streets of Manila. Back then, street rallies were considered by the American-led government as acts of rebellion, sedition, and “conspiracy to raise the price of labor,” for which they would be arrested.

On April 8, 1908, the Philippine Assembly passed a bill recognizing May 1 as Labor Day, declaring it a national holiday. The first Labor Day celebration was held on May 1, 1913, when Herminigildo Cruz organized the Congreso Obrero de Filipinas. The party demanded “fair working conditions for the labor sector, including eight-hour working days, an end to child labor, equal labor standards for women, and employers’ liability to their employees.” Most of these rights and obligations were put in writing and now form part of our labor laws. Labor Day has been synonymous with demonstrations and rallies since 1903. These street demonstrations are presumably aimed to persuade government to raise the minimum wage and eliminate contractualization. Former Senator and Labor Secretary Blas Ople, who was largely responsible for the codification of substantial rights of workers, championed labor protection against abusive termination. Unlike in the US, where most if not all are considered “at-will employees” who can be terminated at any time, Article 282 of the Labor Code requires specific causes for termination. As due recognition is given to “Ka Blas,” known as the father of the Labor Code, kudos also goes to Secretary Toots Ople, the daughter, who has been a stalwart in protecting rights of migrant workers, long before her appointment as the very first head of the Department of Migrant Workers.

From this very fabric of demonstrations and government actions, workers’ demands appear to be given the proper attention in our statutes only after organized street activities. Thankfully, the Philippine government would normally open its ears to usher in the necessary reforms as expressed in the streets. Indeed, a surfeit of accomplishments sits on the shoulders of our predecessors and for this alone, Labor Day undeniably ought to be celebrated.

The battle, however, seems to have no end as more labor-related issues would crop up. This time though, self-regarding forces have been lurking around to induce lawmakers into favoring capital over labor without regard to justice. More specifically, I have recently heard of “agents” and “promoters, ostensibly engaged by maritime companies, surreptitiously swinging a rider into the proposed Magna Carta for Filipino seafarers.

This anticipated law, while aiming to secure the better rights of our sea-based workers, stands to be tainted with one iniquitous clause mastered into inclusion by these brash employer-companies. The controversial stipulation, “inserted” almost at the conclusion of the bill’s second reading in the lower house of Congress, seeks to mandate employers to place into an escrow account any monetary judgment won by complaining-seafarers at the NLRC- and NCMB-levels. At present, such monetary awards, granted either by labor arbiters or voluntary arbitrators, are immediately executory or accorded to the winning seafarer regardless of any other remedy instituted by their losing party-employers. If said rider were to be approved into law, then the hapless seafarers, some perhaps beset with a work-related ailment or injury, will be constrained to slave it out for another five years or so in the Appellate courts before they can actually utilize what is due them. However which way one puts it, the seafarer is at a most disadvantageous position as against his “adversary” that can unnecessarily extend a labor case until eternity. Unfortunately, the bill with this rider was approved by the lower house and is now in the Senate. For our Filipino seamen, the peril continues especially since their opponents are not only well heeled, but also have devious minds whose shadows prowl into the principles of our legislators. This 2023, therefore, is no ordinary Labor Day celebration for these seafarers as it can be a day of unrest, if not anxiety.

So, to our workers in general, the seafarers and myself in particular, our paths may be lined with confusion and impediment at times. Since food on our table may be a spawn of our sweat and blood, it seems difficult to secure and savor just one day of rest. Yet our orientation should not be focused on mere physical rest. We are told to enter our Heavenly Creator’s “rest”—a place in as much as it is a circumstance. When we rely on God’s promises and toil for Him and not for the world, no hard labor can exhaust us. Otherwise stated, it is a matter of perception. Collossians 3:23-24 of the Bible inspires us: “Whatever you do, do it from the heart for the Lord and not for people. You know that you will receive an inheritance as a reward. You serve the Lord Christ.” With this as our predicate, each day of work should stir us both into productivity and peace.

In Biblical accounts, no man was as hard working, yet was so at rest than Jesus Christ. The Gospel of Mark, chapter 5 is a repository of this truth. On one occasion, Jesus walked for miles, traveled by boat across a lake and back, restored a demon-possessed man, raised Jairus’ daughter from the dead, healed a woman from a 12-year bleeding struggle, and preached about God’s mercy and love—all in a day’s work. But Jesus was never drained of energy and never grumbled. He did not feel exhausted simply because He knew He was serving His Father in heaven and dedicated the work of His hands to Him.

As we celebrate yet another Labor day, may we renew our minds to be at rest in God’s promises and consider Him as our true employer and master. Yes, we all should work hard but still be at rest, which can only be possible with Him and through Him.

A former infantry and intelligence officer in the Army, Siegfred Mison showcased his servant leadership philosophy in organizations such as the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, Malcolm Law Offices, Infogix Inc., University of the East, Bureau of Immigration, and Philippine Airlines. He is a graduate of West Point in New York, Ateneo Law School, and University of Southern California. A corporate lawyer by profession, he is an inspirational teacher and a Spirit-filled writer with a mission.

For questions and comments, please e-mail me at sbmison@gmail.com.