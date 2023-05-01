Time to prioritize social justice

by
May 1, 2023
3 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

May 1st is widely known as Labor Day, a day when we celebrate the contribution of workers worldwide. It is a moment for pride, celebration and hope.

After three years of the Covid-19 crisis, followed by inflation, conflict, and food and fuel supply shocks, we badly need this.  But the promises of renewal made during the pandemic, of ‘building back better’, have so far not been delivered for the great majority of workers worldwide.

Globally, real wages have fallen, poverty is rising, and inequality seems more entrenched than ever.

Enterprises have been hit hard. Many could not cope with the cumulative effects of unexpected events. Small and micro-enterprises were particularly affected, and many have ceased operations.

People feel that the sacrifices they made to get through Covid-19 have not been recognized, let alone rewarded. Their voices are not being heard clearly enough. This, combined with a perceived lack of opportunities, has created a disturbing level of mistrust.

It doesn’t have to be like this. We are still the masters of our fate. But if we are to shape a new, more stable, and equitable world, we must choose a different path.  One that prioritizes social justice.

I believe this is not only doable but also essential for a sustainable and stable future. So, how do we get there?

First and foremost, our policies and actions must be human-centered, to allow people to pursue both their material well-being and their spiritual development in conditions of freedom and dignity, economic security and equal opportunity. This approach is not new, it was set out and agreed in the aftermath of World War II, when the ILO’s international membership signed the 1944 Declaration of Philadelphia.

This visionary document set out guiding principles for our economic and social systems, that they should not be turned exclusively to hitting specific growth rates or other statistical targets, but to address human needs and aspirations. This means focusing on inequality, poverty alleviation and core social protection. The most effective way to do this is by providing quality jobs so that people can support themselves and build their own futures—“Decent Work for All,” as Sustainable Development Goal 8 terms it.

It means realistically addressing the long-term structural transformations of our time; ensuring that new technology creates and supports employment; pro-actively facing the challenges of climate change and ensuring we offer the jobs, skills training and transition support necessary for workers and businesses to benefit from the new low-carbon era; treating demographic changes as a “dividend” rather than a problem, with supporting action on skills, migration and social protection, to create more cohesive and resilient societies.

We also need to reassess and refashion the architecture of our social and economic systems, so that they support this change of course towards social justice, rather than continuing to channel us into a policy “doom loop” of inequality and instability. We must reinvigorate labor institutions and organizations so that social dialogue is effective and vigorous.  We must review laws and regulations affecting the world of work, so that they are relevant and up-to-date and able to protect workers and support sustainable businesses.

To make all this happen, we need to recommit to international cooperation and solidarity. We must enhance our efforts and create greater policy coherence, particularly within the multilateral system, as United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls it.

This is why we need a Global Coalition for Social Justice. This Coalition will create a platform to bring together a broad range of international bodies and stakeholders. It will position social justice as the keystone of the global recovery, so that it is prioritized in national, regional and global policies and actions. In sum, it will ensure that our future is human-centered.

We have the chance to reshape the world we live in—economically, socially and environmentally. Let us take this opportunity and move forward to build the equitable and resilient societies that can underpin lasting peace and social justice.

Gilbert F. Houngbo is the Director-General of the International Labor Organization

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

ACEN to ramp up development of power projects

byLenie Lectura
May 1, 2023

Related Posts

‘Growing the Platform Economy’

Like the rest of the world, Covid-19 has widely impacted people in the Philippines, especially the vulnerable groups such as the poor, the elderly, women, and children. Labor and employment in the country have been transformed by the indelible impact of the pandemic. In April 2020, the country experienced a slump in employment with the unemployment rate reaching as high as 17.7 percent. The underemployment rate was high at 18.9 percent in April 2020 (vs. 13.5 percent in April 2019). Furthermore, during the enhanced community quarantine implementation, 2/3 of businesses were pushed to stop their operations. Despite these losses, Filipinos were quick and steadfast to adjust. Among the measures quickly adapted during such unprecedented times is to shift to digital.

byDr. Selva Ramachandran
May 1, 2023
Lito U. Gagni
Read more
3 minute read

Pagcor income surges

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco is the new wunderkind of a manager with the way he was able to grow the gaming agency’s business while trimming down unnecessary expenses. This is very much evident with the much higher 7 percentage point rise in Pagcor’s net income as compared to its revenue growth.

byLito U. Gagni
April 30, 2023

Let’s revitalize our dying salt industry

The Philippines is an archipelago with thousands of kilometers of coastline, a geographic feature ideal for salt production. Ironically, the country imports more than 90 percent of its salt requirements. The Philippine Association of Salt Industry Networks (PhilAsin) said our annual salt production has gone down to 60,000 metric tons, not enough to meet the country’s requirements of up to 683,000 metric tons annually.

byBusinessMirror
April 28, 2023