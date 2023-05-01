The new channel is born, led by an involved and digital mom

ALTHOUGH our overall health situation has considerably improved, we cannot totally say that the pandemic is over but we can look back at the three-year pandemic and focus on some of the good and fruitful opportunities that were brought about by the global crisis.

While the extended isolation produced many tales of companies that closed down including many media outlets, the other side of it surprised us by anything and everything new which was born out of need and innovative ideas such as start up companies and enterprising techpreneurs. Some businesses which rose to prominence included Grab Food, Angkas, Lalamove, and Shopee which led the way into the lives of hungry and bewildered consumers.

Online streaming platforms also sprouted from the huge communication gap brought about by the pandemic. One example of a company that was brought about by an opportunity from crisis is The New Channel or TNC as it is now known. One of streaming’s earliest local adaptors, TNC was co-founded and started by a young entrepreneur Apple Esplana-Manansala, who simply challenged the old by offering new ways of consuming social media content.

The idea was driven by a vision to build and sustain connections that will provide businesses and individuals a platform where they can reach out, communicate, and collaborate with each other online.

Content Creation

Apple happens to be the daughter-in-law of a very dear friend Ellen de Jesus Manansala, but that was not the reason Apple touched base with me during the pandemic. She had seen and read this PR Matters column and knowing that I had also authored a book “Pinoy Manners”, she introduced the idea that I might want to venture into a new social media platform where I could express my ideas and concepts via a different medium that would include video. Of course, I was very interested in the beginning and I met with her a couple of times online where she explained to me that she had already paved the way for other content creators to have their own “shows” which would all be included in The New Channel. I eagerly discussed with her some of my personal topics that I felt strongly about and she did find them worth producing, but as we slowly went back to our normal load of work again for my agency, I found myself telling her maybe we can make a go of it in the future when I can better concentrate on her suggested digital platform with me as a content creator.

By offering shows 24/7, The New Channel opened doors to a whole new world of creators. In an instant, pocket series, indie producers, niche sponsors and limited editions found a platform both free-thinking and without time constraints. The New Channel became synonymous to “the new platform” and streaming became the new broadcast.

TNC is a showcase for Filipino talent and global influencers that promote cultural intelligence and ingenuity. It has shows being streamed around Asia and the US aside from the Philippines.

“It’s amazing how The New Channel has grown and become this game-changer, the alternative platform that gives creators a home. We’re here to help grow Filipino talent and boost our industry of producers, key opinion leaders, influencers and entrepreneurs,” says Apple.

“Naturally it was not easy. The New Channel had to devise ways to stay afloat and survive. Of course, we must be up to date, we need to study the needs of the people, learn about the audience and know how to deliver what they need,” Apple adds.

Less than three years from its first show, The New Channel has since expanded beyond streaming, beyond online content creation with well-placed exposure in some Asia Pacific events.

Apple Manansala’s work background

WHAT is the background of Apple Manansala that led her to pursue this innovative new platform?

A graduate of Fine Arts with a major in advertising, Apple Esplana-Manansala is the co-owner and Vice President of PuzzleBox BPO Inc., a 10-year-old 24/7 operating BPO which she and her husband Erwin Ernesto Manansala started together.

Puzzlebox which is based in BGC, Manila offers digital and intelligent outsourcing solutions and services multiple, high-profile clients across several verticals such as customer support management, social media strategy and content production, game support testing and management, web and e-commerce management among others. For over 20 years, she has worked as a marketing and business development executive for companies such as SM Supermalls, Level Up! Inc., Galileo Enrichment Learning Program and advertising’s Adobo magazine. Prior to Adobo magazine, Apple was also a part of the Village Choice, a marketing platform that created stories within exclusive villages, making her well-versed in media and advertising.

The New Channel as an alternative to TV

TODAY Apple sits as the President and Chief Executive Producer of The New Channel Media Corp. or TNC.

One only has to view their website: www.thenewchannel.com to see how it continues to change the breadth and manner of consuming social media content.

Success has also proved fruitful for Apple, who spent most of 2022 fronting TNC and cementing the brand into a relevant and trusted partner.

Spring boarding from this success, The New Channel started this year with new doors opening. Firstly, TNC is on track in sealing the deal on a global content distribution partnership with Zondra TV, making some chosen TNC shows available on cable in the US and Australia. Another partnership is also in the works to grow the reach of TNC’s YouTube Channel.

The woman at the helm of TNC also sits on the Board of the Creator and Influencer Council of the Philippines (CICP) this year.

“We levelled up; we learned a lot. And 2022 was very kind to The New Channel. We did our homework, remained vigilant, and we went outside our comfort zone. We dropped the ball a few times, but we picked it up every time. We rolled it, we bounced it. And thankfully, this month of May, TNC will be celebrating its third year as a digital marketing partner for events here and abroad,” says Apple.

A Mother who loves her Family

DESPITE her very hectic schedule, multiple jobs and a plate full of responsibilities, Apple remains grounded and always makes sure to make time and honor her biggest inspiration which is her family.

“Of all the many roles that I do, the best one that I would always choose is being a mother to my son Andrei who means the world to me. My family is still my top priority among all my responsibilities. After all, they are the main reason I work hard at all the things I do.”

It is heartening to know a woman, a wife and a mother like Apple who has found her own niche in the communications industry. May there be others like her who will keep on creating and innovating in the face of so many changes and challenges that the media and the world is undergoing. I am looking forward to hearing more updates from TNC and her other projects in the years to come.

PR Matters is a roundtable column by members of the local chapter of the United Kingdom-based International Public Relations Association (Ipra), the world’s premiere association for senior communications professionals around the world. Joy Lumawig-Buensalido is the President and CEO of Buensalido PR and Communications. She was past Chairman of the IPRA Philippine chapter for two terms.

