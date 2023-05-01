The tele-tax-novela continues to a sub-plot of the role of the external Certified Public Accountant (CPA) auditors in the “Official Receipts (OR) for sale” fraud story. The CPA plays an integral part in this saga. He is tasked to provide assurance that the business operations of his client are presented fairly in the financial statements (FS) and are in accordance with the Philippine Financial Reporting Standards.

With this assurance, stakeholders, and users of the financial statements will be in a better position to rely on these FS in making decisions. The users are aplenty, including stockholders, the general public, banks that may be providing credit or loans, and even the government, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR). In this tele-tax-novela, one of the most aggrieved parties because of the failure of the external CPA auditor of discharging his function is the BIR.

Billions of pesos of taxes were lost because of the misdeeds of the various perpetrators of this OR for sale scam. With the connivance of the Masterminds and sellers the fake ORs and the exploiting buyers, massive evasion of huge amounts of taxes have been arising over the past years (if not decades).

It is unfortunate that these anomalies could have been mitigated, if not prevented, if the external CPA auditors of the parties involved in these crimes have properly discharged their work and ethical responsibility. These CPAs know fully well what they must do to safeguard the interests of the public and the government. They have very strict and specific mandates as provided by law, namely, Republic Act 9298 or the Philippine Accountancy Act of 2004, and other measures, such as the Code of Ethics of Professional Accountants and the various standards and guidelines for conducting their audit.

These external auditors could not hide behind the cloak of convenience by citing that they are not expected to monitor each and every transaction of their client and to detect fraud that has arisen. I disagree with this argument. The external auditor should have been able to assess that the millions of pesos of purchases from one or a few suppliers should stand reasonable scrutiny, including tracing the payments to said suppliers, conducting an inventory count, or check of records, matching purchases with sales, and other auditing procedures. If these were done, the auditor could have suspected if not actually determined, the occurrence of fraudulent transactions involving the recording of “ghost” purchases to pad deductions to reduce tax payments. Upon discovery of this situation, the external auditor should have issued a qualified or adverse opinion on the lack of fairness and compliance with accounting standards. This will be a red flag to the users of the financial statements that some irregularities may have arisen for the FS issuer. But I am sure that these external auditors have been remiss in their responsibility and have instead issued a clean or unqualified opinion. This is an indication that the CPA had been negligent in his engagement, or worse, is in connivance with the perpetrators of the fraud.

Embedded in the various measures and rules governing the practice of audit and accountancy are the duties of professional competence and skepticism. These attributes are key components of the mindset and professional tools of CPA external auditors that they should strictly maintain in all their audit engagements. If these tenets are followed earnestly by CPA practitioners, there will be less crime, fraud, and tax evasion that will be committed.

What government regulatory office is tasked with enforcing these accountancy and auditing measures? Follow this discussion in the continuation of this tele-tax-novela.

To be continued.

Joel L. Tan-Torres was the former Dean of the University of the Philippines Virata School of Business. Previously, he was the Commissioner of the Bureau of Internal Revenue, the chairman of the Professional Regulatory Board of Accountancy, and partner of Reyes Tacandong & Co. and the SyCip Gorres and Velayo & Co. He is a Certified Public Accountant who garnered No. 1 in the CPA Board Examination of May 1979. He is now back to his tax practice with his firm JL2T Consulting. He can be contacted at joeltantorress@yahoo.com

