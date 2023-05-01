Tax court stops BIR, BOC levy on alkylate imports

THE Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) has nullified the legal opinion issued by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) which held that alkylate, a product of distillation, is subject to excise tax under Republic Act (RA) 8424 (National Internal Revenue Code or NIRC).

Consequently, the CTA enjoined the BIR and the Bureau of Customs (BOC) from demanding or collecting excise tax and value-added tax on petitioner Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. (PSPC).

PSPC has paid the BOC, under post, the amount of P3.49 billion that was demanded by the agency for its alkalyte imports for the period 2014 to 2020.

Prior to this, the Supreme Court (SC) issued a decision on March 15, 2014, which affirmed the suspension order by the CTA for PSPC’s alkylate importation from January 10 to June 2012 amounting to P1.99 billion.

The SC also ruled that the CTA correctly refused to issue a suspension order on the further taxation of PSPC’s shipment of the petroleum additive, alkylate. It also remanded to the CTA the PSPC’s petition for a temporary restraining order on future taxation of its alkylate shipment.

Nullified by the CTA was Document M-059-2012 issued by the BIR on June 29, 2012 in response to the letter of the BOC requesting for a formal legal opinion on whether the Collector of the Customs of the Port of Batangas could collect excise taxes on PSPC’s alkylate importations.

The BIR in Document M-059-2012 held that alkylate was similar to naphtha as a product of distillation, thus, subject to excise tax and corresponding value-added taxes (VAT).

Afterwards, then BOC Commissioner Rozzano Rufino B. Biazon issued Customs Memorandum Circular (CMC) 164-2012 on July 18, 2012, directing its collector to take “appropriate action” based on Document M-059-2012.

As a result, on October 1, 2012, the BOC sent a demand letter to PSPC for the deficiency excise taxes, inclusive of interest and penalties, in the amount of P1.99 billion as computed by the BIR.

This prompted the PSPC to file a petition for review with the CTA assailing the legality of Document M-059-2012.

In its petition, PSPC claimed that its constitutional right to due process was violated when the BIR issued Document M-059-2012 without prior notice, hearing and publication and when the same was made to apply retroactively. The CTA agreed on PSPC’s argument, noting that the SC has previously ruled that if the interpretative regulation substantially increases the burden of those governed, public participation and publication are required.

In other cases, the CTA said the SC ruled that without prior notice, hearing and publication, the taxpayer would not have been liable for tax.

“There is no doubt that the assailed BIR issuance here substantially increases the burden of the taxpayer [petitioner]hence, it should have complied with the requirement of prior notice, hearing and publication before it could be given effect,” the CTA declared in a 50-page ruling penned by Associate Justice Jean Marie Bacorro-Villena.

The CTA pointed out that PSPC has been importing alkylate since May 2010 and the Authorities to Release Imported Goods’ (Atrig) issued for the said importations commonly stated that it is exempt from excise tax since it is not among those articles enumerated under Title VI of the NIRC of 1997 and per Laboratory Report dated January 21, 2009.

Thus, the CTA said petitioner is not being held liable for its alkylate importations from May 2010 to August 2011.

“As such, Document M-059-2012 should have complied with the requirement of prior notice, hearing and publication before applying the same to petitioner’s importations. As the records reveal clearly, petitioner was not even notified of its issuance much less heard before the same was given effect,” the CTA said in nullifying the assailed issuance.

“Given the lapses that amount to a violation of petitioner’s right to due process, Document M-059-2012 should be struck down for being illegal and unlawful,” it added.

Furthermore, the CTA said Document M-059-2012 also violated Section 246 of the NIRC and PSPC’s right to due process when it was made to apply retroactively.

Sec. 246 states that “any revocation, modification or reversal of any of the rules and regulations promulgated… by the Commissioner shall not be given retroactive application if the revocation, modification or reversal will be prejudicial to the taxpayers, except…where the taxpayer deliberately misstates or omits material facts from his return or any document required of him by the BIR and where the facts subsequently gathered by the BIR are materially different from the facts or where the taxpayer acted in bad faith.”

Likewise, the CTA said alkylate is not subject to excise tax as it is not a product of distillation similar to naphtha.

“En totale, it cannot be said that alkylate is a product of distillation. Hence, its importation should not be subject to excise tax in the absence of a law which clearly, expressly and unambiguously impose such tax on the said article,” the CTA said.

Likewise, the CTA noted that the SC recently declared in the case of Petron Corp. v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue that alkylate does not fall under the category of other similar products of distillation, thus, not subject to excise tax.