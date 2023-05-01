Stock-Market Outlook

Last week

Share prices gained last week, with the main index returning to the 6,600-point level, as investors bought shares ahead of the policy meetings of the United States Federal Reserve and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index rose 104.64 points to close at 6,625.08 points.

The main index was up for three of the five trading days, but was still on lower volumes, as trades reached only P5 billion on average as against the year-to-date average of P5.72 billion.

Foreign investors accounted for more than half of the trades and were net buyers at P919.6 million.

Most of the sub-indices ended in the green, led by the broader All Shares index that gained 44.27 points to close at 3,532.53 points, the Financials index rose 72.87 to 1,918.13, the Industrial index surged 168.05 to 9,505.89, the Holding Firms index added 87.26 to 6,405.79, the Property index increased 40.11 to 2,735.49, the Services index lost 6.28 to 1,605.20 and the Mining and Oil index fell 54.76 to 10,568.54.

For the week, losers edged out gainers 128 to 102 and 31 shares were unchanged.

Top gainers were EEI Corp., House of Investments Inc., Philippine Racing Club Inc., iPeople Inc., Apex Mining Co. Inc., Prime Media Holdings Inc. and Bloomberry Resorts Corp.

Top losers, meanwhile, were Imperial Resources Inc.,Mabuhay Holdings Corp., Asiabest Group International Inc., National Reinsurance Corp. of the Philippines, Keppel Philippines Properties Inc., SOCResources Inc. and Easycall Communications Philippines Inc.

This week

Share prices are expected to continue improving this week on the back of several key data releases, such as the inflation rate for April, and the result of the meeting of the Fed.

Juan Paolo Colet, managing director of China Bank Capital Corp., said there’s a chance the BSP might signal its view on the path of domestic policy rates soon after the US Fed’s policy announcement.

“If the stars align—lower inflation, an end to the rate hike cycle, and more positive earnings releases—we could see the index attempt a breakout above the strong resistance at 6,650. Nonetheless, downside risk cannot be discounted just yet, as investors will be quick to sell in case news flows are disappointing,” Colet said.

It will be a four-day trading week as Monday is a public holiday.

Japhet Louis O. Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financials Inc., said the market may test the 6,600 line this week as the strong conviction seen last Friday gives hope that the market would be able to hold its ground at the said line.

“If it is able to do so, 6,600 will be considered as its new support while its next resistance would be at 6,800,” Tantiangco said.

He said investors are optimistic on the first quarter corporate results, which is expected to support market sentiment.

“How the market will close the week however may depend on our April inflation figures. An inflation reading slower than March’s 7.6 percent, especially one near or at the lower end of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ 6.3 percent to 7.1 percent ranged forecast may give the local market a boost,” he said.

Stock picks

Broker Regina Capital Development Corp. gave a hold rating on the stock of GMA Network Inc. after its net income fell primarily due to higher production costs, but remains as the market leader in the media sector in the Philippines.

“Our estimates on GMA7 have been adjusted following its full-year performance, which showed that production costs have affected the company’s net income bringing it below to lower levels which has been also expected as the election season ends,” the broker said.

“As a result, we now project GMA7’s 2023 bottomline to grow at a CAGR [compounded annual growth rate] between 2020-2023 of -6.43 percent compared to its growth in our previous report. Our projections would bring GMA7’s net income figure for 2023 to around P4.6 billion, which is -15.62 percent year on year below its 2022 net income of P5.5 billion,” it said.

It gave a target price on the stock at P14.11 per share. GMA7’s share price closed Friday at P10.26 per share.

Meanwhile, the broker gave a buy rating when its support price holds on the stock of Ayala Land Inc. (ALI).

“ALI shares are down after prices got rejected at P26.70 indicating that prices are not yet ready to back up above,” it said. Its technical readings indicate that if prices do not hold then we may see a deep falling down to P25 levels.

Ayala Land shares closed last week at P26.65 apiece.