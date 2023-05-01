Solons vow support for workers’ welfare

Lawmakers on Sunday vowed to continue promoting workers’ welfare through the passage of bills creating more economic opportunities for workers and their families.

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and House Committee on Labor and Employment Chairman Rep. Fidel Nograles acknowledged the sacrifices of workers for their families and the country at large.

“Our workers are the backbone not only of their families but of the economy and the nation. The economy would not be running if not for their tireless toil,” Romualdez said.

“This is the reason why we in the House of Representatives always make it a point to attend to their concerns. We are committed to continue working on measures that protect their rights, promote their welfare and preserve their jobs and incomes,” he said.

He added that recently enacted laws that aim to enhance economic growth and improve the investment climate in the country are geared toward job and income preservation.

Among these pieces of legislation are liberalization amendments introduced in the Public Service Act, Retail Trade Law and Foreign Investments Act, which are intended to attract more foreign investments.

“The investment-diplomatic missions of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and his economic team, joined by a small group of House members, are all aimed at sustaining economic growth,” Romualdez said.

“If we can keep the economy on the high growth path, our workers’ jobs and incomes are not only preserved but we create more economic opportunities for them and their families, and our people in general,” he said.

More meaningful legislations

For his part, Nograles said his committee on labor would continue to study and pass meaningful legislations on workers’ welfare.

“As we strive to recover from the massive blow dealt by the pandemic, our people can rest assured that we will continue fighting for workers’ welfare through meaningful legislation and by working with the government, industries, and workers themselves,” Nograles said on the country’s commemoration of Labor Day.

Nograles also called for patience amid calls for the government to increase the minimum wage of workers to help the poor cope with the steady rise in the price of basic goods.

“We understand the source of this call. But we also need to balance the interests of other stakeholders. We cannot rush our deliberations on such a crucial measure,” he said.

“A little more patience, so we can ensure that the law we will pass will truly solve the problems faced by our workers,” the lawmaker said.

He also emphasized the importance of other interventions to help workers amid the current review of the wage hike proposal.

Zubiri vows support for workers

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Monday, Labor Day, renewed his commitment to pushing for legislation that will protect and advance the interests of workers across the country, particularly with regard to the pressing need for a wage increase.

“This Labor Day, I join all our workers in fighting for decent benefits, living wages, and fair working conditions,” said Zubiri.

“This is especially crucial as rising costs of goods and utilities continue to hit our people’s pockets, to the point that even toiling with a full-time job is no longer enough to support their families’ needs,” the Senate leader said.

The National Capital Region currently has the highest daily nominal wage rate at P570.00 (non-agriculture), while the lowest is at P316.00 (non-agriculture), for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

At the onset of 2023, the Philippines saw its highest inflation rate in 14 years, hitting 8.7 percent.

“We urgently need to address the growing gap between wages and expenses, which is why last March, I filed an across-the-board wage increase act,” Zubiri said.

Zubiri’s Senate Bill No. 2002, or the Across-the-Board Wage Increase Act of 2023, seeks to raise wages in the private sector across all regions by P150.00.

He added: “We must uplift our workers, and ensure that they get the compensation they deserve. Workers form the foundation of the entire business sector, and without them, our economy and country will fall apart. So let us give them their due. By providing a true living wage, we empower our workers to support not only their families and their communities, but also the country at large.”

Earlier, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced that the government would distribute P1.8 billion worth of financial assistance to workers.