SMC: Ilijan plant reopening to boost PHL power supply

Conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) announced over the weekend the reopening of the 1,200-MW Ilijan natural gas plant next month.

SMC made the announcement after its power arm, SMC Global Power Holdings Corp. (SMGP), recently took delivery of the country’s first-ever liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo that would be used to fuel the Ilijan plant.

SMC President Ramon S. Ang said the reintegration of the Ilijan plant to the national grid is targeted on May 26. This, Ang stressed, will help provide stability in the power supply of the country amid the projected high demand in the summer months and in the coming years.

“With the reintegration of the Ilijan power plant into the power grid system, the country will be better assured of energy supply security these coming summer months and beyond.

Hopefully, with all available power facilities operating–with no plants breaking down or going on unscheduled shutdown–we will have more than enough capacity for the rest of the year, and consumers will not have to experience brownouts or supply rotations,” said Ang.

The company is confident of meeting the target date following significant progress made in the ongoing construction of the country’s first LNG import terminal by leading global LNG terminals and downstream infrastructure firm Atlantic, Gulf, and Pacific International Holdings (AG&P).

Ang said that its LNG shipment–137,000 billion cubic meters (bcm) in all–had been waiting in a floating storage unit (FSU) in Subic Bay pending completion of the full-scale LNG terminal, particularly its jetty facilities.

Following the jetty facilities’ recent completion, the FSU finally berthed and connected to the LNG terminal, marking the start of commissioning of the facility.

This involved the cooling down of the cryogenic lines of the facility, in preparation for the delivery of processed natural gas, which will then fuel the Ilijan plant.

The new terminal is the first of, hopefully, several to be opened in the Philippines starting this year, as the country ramps up importation of LNG as part of government’s efforts to ensure supply security, and transition to cleaner sources of power.

LNG has been labeled as a “transition” fuel, enabling countries to move away from coal power responsibly, without compromising the continuing need of people and economies for affordable and reliable baseload power–while targeting wider adoption of renewable energy over the longer term.

Currently, the inherent challenge with renewable energy is intermittence, or the unreliability of sources such as sunlight and wind.

As such, SMC Global Power has unveiled a solution to intermittence–its 1,000-MW nationwide Battery Energy Storage System, one of the largest grid-scale battery storage networks in the world.

SMC’s BESS is part of SMGP’s larger energy transition plan, along with the expansion of its LNG capacities, and investments in renewables

Located in Batangas Bay, the new LNG terminal it is flanked by the 1,200-MW Ilijan plant and the new 1,313-MW Batangas Combined Cycle Gas Plant, also owned by SMGP.