Senators asked to pass bills for additional benefits to workers

Asenior lawmaker has sought swift congressional action on measures seen to protect and provide additional benefits to Filipino workers.

In a statement, Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Raymund “Lray” F. Villafuerte Jr. called on senators to consider passing the Senate versions of House-approved measures after legislators went on a 6-week recess beginning March 25.

These measures seek the following: provide protection to seafarers in both foreign-flagged and Philippine-registered vessels; better working conditions plus more job-related benefits for journalists and those in entertainment industry; and, allowing all government workers to retire upon reaching the age of 56.

Villafuerte also appealed to his colleagues in the Lower Chamber to consider passing after the break, on May 7, two bills raising the take-home pay and institutionalizing the classroom supply allowance to public school teachers.

“This is an appeal on the occasion of this week’s annual celebration of Labor Day to our senators to consider the passage of at least four measures that have already been passed by the House of Representatives, in a bid to ensure better conditions in the workplace for our seafarers, public schoolteachers, showbiz folk and journalists,” the lawmaker was quoted as saying in a statement his office issued last Sunday.

Teachers’ allowance

VILLAFUERTE said there is also a measure “bumping up the salaries and making permanent an allowance for the teaching supplies of our 800,000 public schoolteachers.”

The lawmaker said he hopes the Senate could tackle the four bills for the benefit of seafarers, government employees and media and entertainment workers. He added the Lower House could work on the teacher-friendly bill when Congress reopens on May 8.

Villafuerte explained that House-passed House Bill (HB) 7325 aims to empower the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and other concerned agencies to better protect the estimated 700,000 seafarers in either foreign-flagged ships or Philippine-registered vessels operating internationally.

“HB 7325 seeks to ensure that our seafarers have full labor protection from the time of their training and recruitment up to their retirement from the profession,” the lawmaker said.

The government expects the hiring of more Filipino seafarers following the move by the European Commission (EC) to extend its recognition of seafarers’ certificates issued in the Philippines. Hence, Villafuerte said, there is more reason for senators to consider the pending version of HB 7325.

Standard contracts

DMW Secretary Susan V. Ople earlier said she expects a surge in demand for Filipino mariners as the EU decision is a “vote of confidence in the Philippines and in the quality of training, education and certification of our seafarers.”

HB 7325 (Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers), also aims to further sharpen the global competitiveness of our sought-after mariners by leveling up the country’s maritime education, training, certification and licensing system, according to Villafuerte.

The lawmaker added that Congress needed to write new legislation for Filipino seafarers given their contribution to the domestic economy with their remittances, which totalled $12.8 billion over the 2019-to-2020 period.

“Unlike other OFWs [overseas Filipino workers], Filipino seafarers face unique challenges attached to their movement from international waters to different ports of call in various countries. Thus, the laws protecting them can be vague and elusive, making them highly vulnerable to illegal recruitment and other forms of work-related abuses,” he said.

Villafuerte added that HB 7325 requires ship-owners to forge standard employment contracts with hired Filipino sailors. It also mandates the prior review and approval by the DMW of such contracts to ensure that the contract stipulations adhere to all the seafarers’ rights.

Entertainment sector

HB 1270, meanwhile, aims to authorize the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to put up a tripartite council meant to guarantee all workers in the film and TV-radio entertainment industries a safe environment in their workplace, including commensurate compensation and regulated work hours for their unconventional job schedules.

Villafuerte said the bill wants the DOLE to create a “Film, Television and Radio Entertainment Industry Tripartite Council” to help oversee the implementation of this “Eddie Garcia Act,” which seeks full job protection for all workers in this sector, including independent contractors who are hired to do production work and other services like distribution and exhibition of content.

Labor-related protection during their work hours and adequate or commensurate compensation for their services are required by HB 1270 for all of the work hours of these regular and contractual workers, more so when their jobs involve out-of-town shoots and/or lock-in production requiring them to stay within sets or location sites for 24 hours straight or even for several days or months.

This bill was named after multi-awarded actor-director Eddie Garcia, who died at a Makati City hospital in June 2019, following an accident that was traced to an alleged negligence on safety protocols where a new TV series featuring him was being shot on location in Manila.

Media workers

THE consolidated bill fixes normal work hours at eight hours a day, which can be extended to a maximum of 12 hours, served intermittently or continuously, exclusive of meal periods; and states that in no case shall the total number of work hours be more than 60 hours in a week, with exceptions thereto to be determined by the Tripartite Council.

These employees shall be covered by the Social Security System (SSS), the Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG Fund) and the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) upon employment, and their monthly contributions shall be jointly shared by the employee and the employer, when applicable, in accordance with existing rules and regulations.

As regards HB 454, or the “Media Workers’ Welfare Act,” Villafuerte said this bill aims to guarantee the rights of media workers to self-organization and additional economic benefits due them in their profession; and to create a safe, protected atmosphere conducive to their productive, free and fruitful work.

“Media workers risk their own lives being exposed to the perils and hazards outdoor just so we can receive our needed information. It is unfortunate that the very same people behind it are usually the ones whose labor rights are ignored, such as those pertaining to security of tenure, hazard pay, night shift differential pay and overtime pay, among others,” Villafuerte said.

Retirement, teachers

VILLAFUERTE said HB 206, meanwhile, “will give our over a million workers in government the option to retire earlier than currently allowed, so they can, for one, spend more quality time with their respective families even before they join the ranks of the elderly.”

This bill wants to lower the optional retirement age for government personnel to 56 from 60, by amending Republic Act (RA) 8291, otherwise known as “The Government Service Insurance System Act of 1997,” which gave Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) members the option to retire at 60, in lieu of the compulsory retirement age of 65.

Under HB 206, a government worker can retire at the age of 56, on condition that he or she: has rendered service for at least 15 years by the time of his or her retirement; and, has not been receiving a monthly pension benefit from permanent total disability.

With regard to the salary hike for teachers, Villafuerte said that increasing the take-home pay of teachers and providing for a permanent teaching supplies allowance with a provision for a steady bump per schoolyear “will hopefully incentivize them to strive for excellence in their field and make teaching a more attractive profession for our students.”

HB 1851 proposes a significant increase in the salary grade level of public elementary and high school teachers from Grade 11 to Grade 19 amid the rise in the cost of living.

HB 1849, meanwhile, seeks to make permanent the school supplies’ allowance of P5,000 that public school teachers have been entitled to during the Covid-19 pandemic.

HB 1849 further provides for a continuous increase in the annual allowance for teaching supplies over the succeeding school-years.