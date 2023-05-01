Rep. Rodriguez presses recall of PHL envoy to China, seeks apology over sea incident

A senior lawmaker on Sunday urged President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to recall the country’s ambassador to Beijing as a show of protest and displeasure over the recent “David vs Goliath” near-collision of a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) patrol with a Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessel.

Aside from the usual filing of a diplomatic note, Cagayan de Oro City 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez said the government should order the country’s principal representative in China to return home.

“He should not go back to Beijing until we receive a response from the Chinese government apologizing for their harassment and bullying tactics in the West Philippine Sea and committing to rectify their misconduct,” the lawmaker said.

The country’s ambassador to Beijing, Jaime Flor Cruz, is a former journalist who covered China for many years for American news organizations.

Rodriguez said the Philippines has filed hundreds of protest notes with Beijing over China’s aggressive and bullying activities in disputed maritime territories.

In 2022 alone, 193 protest notes were served on Beijing, including 65 by the Marcos administration, he said.

“All these protestations fell on deaf ears. That is why they continue to harass and bully our Coast Guard patrols and our fishermen, from the northern part of our country in Pangasinan and Zambales to the south in Palawan,” Rodriguez said.

The Mindanao lawmaker also lauded the reaction of the United States to the recent near-collision incident, which happened in the Ayungin Shoal area, where a small contingent of Filipino soldiers is stationed in an old and rusting grounded Navy ship.

“We welcome the unequivocal, clear commitment by the US government. The reiteration of US obligations under the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty is very reassuring,” he said.

In the latest incident, a CCG vessel cut off PCG’s BRP Malapascua, which is patrolling near Ayungin Shoal together with BRP Malabrigo.

The CCG vessel is more than twice the 144-feet Malapascua.

The Philippine government has denounced the CCG’s provocative actions. Beijing has tossed back the accusation to the Philippine Coast Guard.

Rodriguez said Beijing insulted the Filipinos’ intelligence by blaming the near-collision on the PCG personnel.

“It’s unthinkable for a tiny craft like BRP Malapascua to provoke a huge ship like a Chinese Coast Guard patrol vessel. It defies logic,” he said.

He said the CCG routinely harass and bully PCG ships and small boats resupplying Filipino soldiers stationed in Ayungin Shoal off Palawan.

“They do the same with our fishermen in Scarborough Shoal near Zambales and Pangasinan,” he added.