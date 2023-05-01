Reimagining men’s fashion with refreshed brands

FAMOUS retail brand Rustan’s is taking men’s fashion to new heights with the official launch of its revamped menswear collection, featuring a fresh new set of innovative brands. With a keen eye for the extraordinary and a commitment to excellence, the retailer has carefully curated an exceptional collection of men’s fashion brands that are sure to impress. From the seasoned and discerning to the young and vibrant, Rustan’s Man 2.0 is designed to cater to every taste and style preference.

At the launch event held recently, Rustan’s Man unveiled new international brands and new collection pieces from local designers. The night featured exciting games and activities that elevated one’s fashion game and style to the next level. Among those who attended were Victor Basa, Sam Ajdani, DJ Jimmy Nocon, Chef Francis Tolentino, Miko Carreon, BJ Pascual, and more.

Guests were able to interact with their favorite skin-care brands, Malin + Goetz and Clarins, at the activity station where they played air hockey and “Guess the Routine” for exclusive prizes. They also learned the art of fragrance layering with Jo Malone. For the more competitive crowd, the Gaming Library did not disappoint as they presented a variety of modern board games perfect for group bondings. Refreshments were served by Philippine Wine Merchants, which sampled Sapporo beer and Glen Moray whiskey.