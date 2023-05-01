Prices of well-milled rice up in NCR, Caraga

The average prices of well-milled rice sold in trading centers in the National Capital Region (NCR), Region 9, Region 11 and Caraga, were higher as of April 17, according to the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Based on its report titled “Price Situationer of Selected Agricultural Commodities,” PSA data showed that well-milled rice in NCR and Caraga was up by P0.11 per kilogram and P2.90 per kg, respectively.

PSA data also indicated that the average prices of well-milled rice in Region 9 and Region 11 went up by P0.12 per kg and P0.50 per kg, respectively.

“Increments in the average retail prices of a kilogram of well milled rice, ranging from P0.11 to P2.90, were observed in four trading centers during the second phase of April 2023 (15 to 17 April 2023) compared with their respective price levels in the first phase of April 2023 (01 to 05 April 2023),” the agency said.

“However, its average retail prices per kilogram went down by P0.05 in Legazpi City and by P3.25 in Tuguegarao City during the period.”

The PSA also said the price of regular milled rice went up by P0.25 per kg in Iloilo, P0.25 per kg in Region 8 (Tacloban City), and Region 11 (Digos City).

As for other agricultural commodities, PSA said the average retail prices of a kilogram of pork with bones climbed by P3.00 to P25.00 in 8 trading centers, including NCR and Region 3, during the second phase of April 2023.

“Its average retail prices per kilogram fell by P10.00 in both Cebu City and Butuan City during the period.”

The PSA noted declines in the average retail prices of a kilogram of galunggong, ranging from P4.57 to P35 per kg, in 7 trading centers during the period.

“(Galunggong) average retail prices per kilogram increased by P5.00 in Digos City, by P10.00 in Legazpi City, by P20.00 in Cabanatuan City, and by P25.00 in Tuguegarao City during the period.”

PSA also said many trading centers posted lower average retail prices of vegetables as of April 17.

Bracing for El Niño

Government agencies are merging their efforts to consolidate and cluster Irrigators Association, particuarly in rice plantation areas, which may be affected by El Niño, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Through the gathered clustered data by the DA be submitted to the National Irrigation Administration (NIA), identified members of the IA that will experience the effects of El Niño will be part of the intervention efforts to be implemented by the DA.

For one, the DA in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) will share with the NIA data gathered from the Farm and Fisheries Clustering and Consolidation program to help in the identification of IA that will receive assistance under the National Rice Program.

El Niño refers to a warming of the ocean surface, or above-average sea surface temperatures, in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean.

Meanwhile, state weather bureau Pagasa forecasts show a mild to moderate effect of El Niño will be felt in the Cordillera starting in October until early 2024.