Planters in Davao, Misamis Occidental get aid from govt

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) announced it has turned over a delivery truck and farm machinery worth P3.7 million to two co-operatives based in Misamis Occidental.

The DAR said the assets were received by officers and members of the Siloy Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative and Langub-Mitacas Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program Beneficiaries Association.

DAR Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II Norberto R. Paquingan said he expects the co-ops would be able to save time, effort and money as the truck could be used to deliver agricultural products to the markets and buyers on time. Paquingan said the truck, valued at P3.1 million, was awarded to the Siloy co-op while floating tillers (Mudboat-4 units) and hand tractors with tillers (two units) worth P636,000 were awarded to the other group.

Fertilizer vouchers

The government has also distributed fertilizer discount vouchers (FDV) to about 338 rice farmers in Davao Oriental, according to the Department of Agriculture in Davao region (DA 11).

The agency said its rice program has a total budget allocation of P87-million worth of FDVs for 9,945 rice farmers in the region.

As of April 24, the DA 11 has released a total of P35 million or 4,237 FDVs. The agency said farmers will use the FDVs valued at P6,600 per hectare to claim the fertilizer.

However, farmers can only receive a maximum of P13,200 worth of FDV to cover two hectares of rice area, it added. The farmers can claim their fertilizers only through accredited merchant Bacphil Planters Fertilizers Corp.

The FDVs should be claimed not later than April 30 as they can no longer be used beyond the said date. Jonathan L. Mayuga and Raade S. Sausa