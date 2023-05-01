PHL to benefit from DCTS Trade Scheme with the UK

THE Philippines is set to gain from the Developing Countries Trade Scheme (DCTS), a unilateral trade arrangement implemented by the United Kingdom, as it is set to be launched within the second quarter of 2023, Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said.

“We talked about a lot of things including the recent action on the part of UK to grant the developing country concession on trade similar to the [European Union Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus] EU-GSP+,” Pascual told reporters on the sidelines of the IT and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) Talent Summit held last week in Makati, City.

Pascual said the UK, which is not a member of the European Union (EU), will be launching the DCTS within the second quarter of the year in the Philippines.

This trade arrangement, the Trade chief noted, is a “one-way offer to the Philippines.”

According to a news report, UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Asean Richard Graham had noted that preparations are under way for UK’s DCTS.

“DCTS, which will go live this summer, is designed to reduce the cost of Philippine exports by about 10 percent,” Graham told reporters at a recent media round table.

Graham said the UK initiative is a “unilateral offering; there is no reciprocity.”

The report also noted that unlike its counterpart in the European Union or the EU GSP+, there will be no periodic review of a country’s membership.

In a statement by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in April, Pascual said the Trade department has been working closely with the UK Government for the past years to ensure that “not only do we maintain the same level of access to the UK market, similar to the EU GSP+ but to also pose improvements through simpler rules and procedures, including the Rules of Origin.”

According to DTI, the DCTS targets to lower or remove tariffs on additional 156 products for developing countries, including the Philippines, in addition to more than 6,000 tariff lines covered by the EU-GSP+.

This “extended” coverage will include agricultural products such as tomatoes, olive oil, pet food, milk and cream, yogurt, cheese, flour, grains, and starch, the Trade department noted.

DTI said the UK was the third destination market of Philippine exports under the EU-GSP+ in 2019, with a “notably high” utilization rate of 75 percent.

Pascual added that, “The DTI, Pascual said, “continues to accord high importance to this new DCTS,” seeing it “as a development tool that will assist us in building back better and in bolstering trade and investment relations with the UK.”

The Trade chief noted that the negotiation was between the “UK people and the embassy from the UK” and the DTI officials in the Philippines.