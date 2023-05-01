Oil firms roll back fuel pump prices

Oil firms on Labor Day announced a price rollback in petroleum products starting today, Tuesday.

Gasoline prices will be slashed by P1.50 per liter, diesel price will be reduced by P1.30 per liter, and kerosene price will go down by P1.40 per liter.

The fuel price rollback was announced on Monday morning by Seaoil, PTT, Phoenix, Shell, Petron, Caltex, Total, and Unioil. They will all adjust their pump prices at 6 a.m. of Tuesday, May 2. Cleanfuel, meanwhile, will adjust its prices at 12:01 a.m.

This week’s price rollback is the third consecutive for diesel and second for gasoline and kerosene.

Last week, oil companies implemented a per liter decrease of P1.40 for gasoline, P0.70 for diesel and P0.20 for kerosene. These resulted to a year-to-date net decrease for diesel at P3.05/liter and kerosene at P3.55/liter. Gasoline on the other hand, has a net increase of P7.55/liter.

Based on the monitoring of the Department of Energy (DOE), oil prices kept on declining, weighed down by concerns of another rate hike by the US Fed and prospects of weaker global economic growth.

Movements in the world oil market affect local pump prices.