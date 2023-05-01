NSAs thank POC for ‘personalized, hands on’ delivery of natl team kits

THE Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) went the extra mile over the weekend to complete the distribution of national team kits to athletes in 44 sports and disciplines who are seeing action in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games whose opening ceremony is set Friday.

POC President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino was hands on in the distribution process that had its staging area at the Sigtuna Hall of the Tagaytay City Atrium on Saturday and Sunday.

“The POC wants all national team kits to be in the possession of athletes and coaches as soon as possible,” Tolentino said. “We received the kits in batches last Friday and Saturday and we didn’t waste a minute to sort them and send to the preferred locations of national sports associations [NSAs].”

A total of 1,200 national team kits were disposed with the arduous task wrapping up with the final delivery to the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP).

“Gymnastics supplies received! Thank you POC President @Cong Bambol Tolentino and to your tireless team,” GAP officials told Tolentino in a text message via the POC-NSAs chat group at 9:25 p.m. Sunday.

The kits included track suits, tech shirts, socks, backpacks, caps, shoes, towels, string bags, shorts and luggage.

“Karate just received all luggage, track suit and shoes,” the karate federation told Tolentino also via text message. “First time supplies are delivered and sent to NSA’s preferred location! Kudos to President Bambol and the POC team for all the hard work!”

“So many inclusions. The athletes are so happy. Thank you again,” said a message from athletes and coaches in Kun Khmer, an indigenous Cambodian martial arts that the hosts included in the Games program.

Supplies for athletes and coaches in cricket, sailing, chess, obstacle sports, volleyball and windsurfing, who flew ahead to the Games, got theirs in Cambodia.

Among those who expressed gratitude to POC via the chat group for getting their supplies were floorball, arnis, weightlifting, tennis, billiards, jiu-jitsu, judo, wrestling, boxing, sepak takraw and basketball.