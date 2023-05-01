Meralco ties up with Maynilad for key West Zone projects

THE Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) will provide a total of 87 megawatts (MW) to Maynilad Water Services Inc. to help finish major projects that will benefit water consumers in the West Zone of Metro Manila.

These projects are the Anabu modular treatment plant in Imus City, Cavite, and Maynilad’s water facilities in Muntinlupa City—the Poblacion Water Treatment Plant, Tunasan Sewage Treatment Plant, the Muntinlupa Conveyance System, and the proposed Bayanan Pumping Station.

“In a strategic meeting recently, the two companies committed to working closely together to ensure the timely completion of 76 projects that are expected to require a combined 87 MW of new power capacity,” Meralco said in a statement on Sunday.

Meralco Senior Vice President and Head of Networks Ronnie Aperocho said the utility firm’s timely and efficient energization of Maynilad’s projects reflects the importance of synergies between basic service providers in advancing inclusive developments that will ultimately benefit more Filipinos.

“Meralco shares the goal of Maynilad to continuously improve the delivery of essential services like water and power to consumers, which is our way of contributing to our country’s inclusive development and economic progress,” Aperocho said.

The country’s largest electricity distributor has long been a reliable partner of Maynilad. In 2022, Meralco successfully energized 41 Maynilad facilities including pump stations, treatment plants, and collection and distribution network facilities with combined power capacity of over 3.1 MW.

Meralco also conducts power quality reviews of Maynilad’s facilities, helping the water service provider avert possible revenue losses and higher costs due to equipment damage and service interruption.

Maynilad’s participation in the Peak/Off-Peak program of Meralco—an alternative power pricing scheme based on the time of day that electricity is generated, and the cost of supplying electricity during that time—meanwhile resulted in around P2 million in annual savings for the water service provider.