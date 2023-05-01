MBC pre-Labor Day lobby: apprenticeship bill, flexi-work schemes, inflation busters

THE Makati Business Club (MBC) is urging the government to address key labor issues including the passage of the Senate version of the Apprenticeship Bill.

“High among the skills priorities is passing an Apprenticeship Bill which will enable businesses to train workers for available jobs and higher-skill jobs. Such a bill would allow adequate time for training—in line with practices in some of the world’s most labor-friendly countries—while ensuring it is not used to violate labor rights,” the MBC said in a statement on Sunday.

“We respectfully urge the Senate to prioritize passage of their version when Congress resumes session on May 8,” the business group stressed.

This was among the issues lobbied by MBC ahead of Labor Day. However, it also called on the government to give “similar flexibility” to workers and businesses in other industries such as the electronics sector.

This, they said, after the government provided workers and businesses more flexibility with work arrangements by amending the rules for the Telecommuting Act and allowing business process outsourcing (BPO) firms to give their employees flexibility while keeping their incentives.

The MBC also urged the government to have “more dialogue on other measures that will promote flexibility and competitiveness while protecting labor rights and improving healthcare and social protections, including or especially for the rising number of ‘gig’ workers.”

As for transportation, the business group lauded the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Congress for their support for public transportation and cycling and walking infrastructure, which they said can provide workers “access to fast, safe, and affordable” transport between work, home, and recreation.

However, they said, “We urge them to expand these and other policies that can improve worker productivity and quality of life.”

“MBC believes that the most effective way to uplift Filipino lives is more and better jobs. We believe this is and should be the main objective of business investment and government policy. We re-commit ourselves to this today,” said the MBC statement.

In line with this, it also urged “the government to redouble its efforts to reduce inflation to make it easier for working Filipinos to enjoy the fruits of their labor.”

MBC said it is joining other members of the business sector in supporting programs that will enable Filipino workers to keep their jobs and get higher-quality ones especially amid a global economy that “may be growing at a slower rate and where technology is adding to competitive pressures.”

For this reason, MBC said it is part of the Advanced Manufacturing Workforce Development Project (AMDev), a 5-year project “where business, government, and higher education institutions (HEIs) are working to grow the workforce with advanced manufacturing skills.”

The AMDev project is led by Unilab Inc. and funded by the United States Agency for International Development.