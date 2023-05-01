Make a Splash with 38% off Sparkling Deals from Robinsons Appliances 

It’s getting hot in here! So what? So it’s time to look for the perfect tools to keep you cool for the summer!

Are you looking for ways to cool down? Now that the weather is turning up, you have the perfect excuse to add cool items to your cart and beat the heat this summer season. Hot summertime is here, and we’ve got a refreshing summer deal just for you.

Luckily for you, Robinsons Appliances, a leading appliance retailer, is making a giant splash on deals and savings with their latest promotion, the Splash and Sparkle Promo until May 31, 2023! For a limited time, you can enjoy up to a 38% discount and freebies on selected items.

We’re dropping the price on any of our top-of-the-line refrigerators. And we’re not talking about the typical run-on-the-mill appliances — you know, the ones that are supposed to be fancy but really just aren’t. We have refrigerators, cooking ranges, freezers, and more that will bring your kitchen up to speed for a way lower price than you’d expect.

This summer, the Robinsons Appliances Splash and Sparkle Promo is your best bet if you want to upgrade your home with the latest appliances while enjoying huge discounts on brand-new items. Feel free to choose from a wide range of electronics and appliances, including televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and more, from top home brands such as Samsung, LG, Sharp, Panasonic, and Fujidenzo.

Here are some hot deals that would absolutely spark joy when you shop at a Robinsons Appliance store near you:

A state-of-the-art refrigerator that you can customize from Freezer to fridge in just one press. Imagine a Refrigerator that quickly freezes your melting ice cream or gives you instant icy strawberries for your smoothie.

With just a touch of a button, the Power Freeze function automatically sets the freezer temperature to the lowest level and creates a rapid blast of intensely cold air.

Plus, it has an All-Around Cooling System that keeps food fresher for longer, while preserving its flavor and taste. The All-around cooling function independently controls the temperature and humidity in 3 compartments and prevents odors from mixing. Now that’s beauty and brains.

And with Robinsons Appliances’ Splash and Sparkle promo, you don’t have to spend a splash. You can get 32% OFF, saving you 22,000.00 PHP. Buy now!

On the lookout for a cost-effective yet reliable oven for your kitchen? Check out this cooking range from Fujidenzo! It has all of your basic cooking needs as well as a rotisserie and baking oven to ensure you’ll enjoy cooking up a feast this summer. Dish preparations don’t have to be hard, either, with its 4 gas burners and 1 electric hot plate.

And just because it’s a spacious oven doesn’t mean it’ll be a challenge to clean it. This range has a double glass oven door with a mirror glass finish so you can easily wipe away any grease or dirt.

You’ll love this oven even more when you find out that it’s only P25,198. It’s truly a bang for your buck, especially since it’s 13% off its regular price. Get it now while stocks last!

Picture a 14,000.00 PHP worth of savings! You don’t have to imagine it anymore because the Whirpool Multi-Door Refrigerator is part of the Splash and Sparkle promo.

Save money and energy while enjoying the best cooling performance. Zen Inverter Technology, which is used in this refrigerator, can reduce energy consumption by up to 50% while still maintaining long-lasting food freshness.

This refrigerator also has 6th Sense™ Technology, which consists of smart built-in sensors that allow the fridge to adjust its cooling settings depending on the internal load, ambient temperature, and usage pattern. You can guarantee maximum energy savings and superior cooling performance with this refrigerator. Get one today!

Staying cool is expensive, especially during Philippine summers. There are ways you can save a lot of money by modifying the appliances you use. If you don’t want to spend a fortune on the energy needed to keep your home cozy all year long, then there are things that you should know about all those nifty appliances we have in our homes, like freezers and refrigerators.

The Fujidenzo Inverter Chest Freezer is an environmentally friendly appliance that saves energy while also keeping your foods and drinks fresh. It has an adjustable thermostat so you can switch it up to your preference.

If you’re in the market for a new freezer, we suggest grabbing this. From 28,850 PHP, you’ll get over 4,100 PHP worth of savings.

What’s better than a fast cooling water dispenser than an energy-saving one? It’s all splash and sparkles with the Hanabishi Energy-Saving Hot & Cold Water Dispenser, available for as low as 7,335.00 PHP.

Its compressor cooling comes with a low noise feature so you can relax without having to worry about the noise. It’s out of eyeshot too without its sleek cabinet design that blends seamlessly in your home. The Hanabishi Energy-Saving Water Dispenser is also equipped with heating features, letting you enjoy your hot coffee without needing to boil water on the stove.

Get this for 13% OFF until May 31, 2023 only.

Hot summer days can be tough. No matter how many glasses of water you drink, it still doesn’t quench the thirst. Change all that with a Hanabishi Water Dispenser!

It’s a bottom-loading, 2-in-1 dispenser that also produces ice for even cooler drinks. The Hanabishi dispenser also comes with a fast compressor cooling system that instantly makes your drinks cold without the actual ice! And if that doesn’t make you want to snag this bundle, it also comes with a FREE Hanabishi Turbo Broiler for instant roasted chicken, perfect for picnic parties.

Get this bundle with a 24% discount for only 12,934 PHP!

Think of a 19% discounted high-quality multi-door refrigerator with a FREE Dowell Juice Extractor that can make fresh juice straight from the fruit! The LG New Refrigerator with Door-in-Door™ is also part of the Splash and Sparkle promo that gives you 17,000 PHP of savings.

So why should you get one? First, you are guaranteed less bacteria and smells with optimum freshness, thanks to its Hygiene Fresh+ function. With up to 99.999% of bacteria being eliminated, you can stock up on vegetables without worrying.

It incorporates LinearCooling™, which lowers temperature changes and preserves fresh flavor for up to 7 days. Did we mention its DoorCooling+™ system? With consistent and quick performance, this keeps beverages cooler and food fresher. No more stale leftovers! You can repurpose and heat them like they’re freshly made.

The Panasonic NR-BP272VD is the perfect refrigerator for those who value style, functionality, and convenience. With a spacious 272-liter capacity, this fridge can effortlessly accommodate all your groceries, drinks, and snacks. Its sleek stainless-steel finish gives it a modern and sophisticated look, making it a stylish addition to any kitchen.

For health buffs, the Panasonic No-Frost Deluxe Refrigerator guarantees freshness to the next level with its unique and high quality compartments and top-of-the-line cooling system. Cook fresh and healthy meals for your family as the refrigerator’s sensors detect and adjust the temperature and humidity levels to prevent food from spoiling too quickly.

In addition, the model has a range of features that set it apart from other refrigerators, it comes with a twist ice maker, humidity-controlled vegetable compartments, and adjustable shelves that enable you to customize the interior space to your needs.

Apart from its discounted price of 20,619.00 PHP from our Splash and Sparkle deals, it is also equipped with an Inverter compressor that optimizes its cooling performance and reduces your energy spend with use!

Worried if this fridge will last you long? This has a 12-year compressor warranty that will ensure you quality performance for years to come.

