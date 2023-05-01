Maguindanao’s Polloc Porteyed for Asean RoRo route

DAVAO CITY—The Polloc Port in Maguindanao is being eyed for inclusion in the sea route of a foreign shipping company, the Bangsamoro Ministry of Transportation and Communication (MOTC) said.

Transportation Minister Paisalin P. Tago said an international shipping company “is exploring the inclusion of Polloc Port in an existing route of roll-on/roll-off (Roro) ships in the Association of Southeast Asian (Asean) region. Tago said the network includes Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The official revealed the shipping firm’s intent after disclosing the possibility of a new Roro route to Basilan from Polloc Port may possibly extend beyond the Philippines’s borders. The MOTC’s Bangsamoro Maritime Industry Authority (BMarina) said the newly-opened route would traverse the Polloc Port and Cotabato City Port to Lamitan Port, Basilan Province and vice-versa.

Quoting the MOTC, the US Agency for International Development said the ferry service would cut travel time between Cotabato City and Zamboanga by at least six hours and reduce transportation costs by as much as 30 percent. To note, Zamboanga City is the next northern port after Basilan.

Tago said opening a new route is significant for the Bangsamoro people as doing so would boost economic activities in the region.

“The new route would promote and strengthen the economic activities of the provinces of Maguindanao and Basilan,” he said.

The BMarina board said it agreed to launch the opening of the new route to provide new and efficient transportation options and increase the productivity of the regional transportation system.

“Before its initial voyage and upon compliance with all necessary documents, the BMarina and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) will conduct their [respective] inspection to ensure the vessel’s seaworthiness,” Tago said.

The BMarina said opening the new route came after the pending application in the agency for a Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) by MV Island Paradise, a motor vessel owned by Pherham Saiddi of Saiddi Agri-Farm and Trading Inc. (SAFTI).

The USAid said it supported the Bangsamoro government’s April 25 launch of the Roro shipping service. Representatives from the Mindanao Development Authority also witnessed the launch.

The USAid has conducted training of the BARMM officials and staff on infrastructure development and facilitating a series of multi-stakeholder workshops through its “Regulatory Reform Support Program for National Development,” or “Respond,” project. The latter is being implemented by the University of the Philippines Public Administration Research and Extension Services Foundation.

“Strengthening maritime trade routes and intermodal transport systems will open doors for more trade and investment in the region, including in the tourism industry,” USAID Philippines Mission Director Ryan Washburn said in a recorded message at the launch held at the Polloc Freeport and Economic Zone.

“Additionally, this route will bring down transport cost of businesses by as much as 20 to 30 percent and reduce wastage of agricultural products that are inevitable if transported by land due to poor road conditions and connectivity,” Washburn added.

MinDA Chairman Secretary Maria Belen S. Acosta noted that the partnership would reinforce the position of the BARMM as an international gateway that will increase trade activities in transport, business, telecoms and tourism.

The MoTC presented the highlights of the BARMM Transport Logistics roadmap to high-level officials and private companies, which included an indicative list of priority projects covering maritime connectivity, local roads, information and communications technology, riverine transport systems, air and seaport development and agro-industrial hubs.