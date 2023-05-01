Jerusalem ready for title defense

REIGNING World Boxing Organization (WBO) minimum weight titleholder Melvin Jerusalem is on track in his preparation for his first title defense against Puerto Rico’s Oscar Callazo on May 27 either in Los Angeles or Las Vegas.

The 29-year-old Bukidnon native told BusinessMirror that he’s almost 100 percent ready against Callazo.

“I feel I’m in better condition now than when I won the title in Japan,” Jerusalem said. “If it’s courage vs courage, there’s no problem because every boxer is born brave.”

“But everything boils down to preparation and fight strategy,” he said. “My training in Cebu is fantastic. I know I can win but I don’t want to be complacent.”

Jerusalem scored a first-round knockout victory against Japanese Masataka Taniguchi in Osaka last January to end the country’s five-month drought without a world boxing champion.

He improved his win-loss record to 20-2 with 12 knockouts.

“We are doing very well, everything looks good and he’s as sharp as ever,” said head trainer Michael Domingo who’s supervising Jerusalem’s preparations at the Sanman Gym in Cebu City. “We will win the fight but we’re not taking the Puerto Rican lightly.”

Jerusalem has been sparring with Joey Canoy, a certified 108-pound fighter.

Callazo, 26, won a gold medal for Puerto Rico at the Pan American Games in 2019 and is unbeaten in six professional fights with four knockouts.

Both Jerusalem and Domingo, however, have yet to secure their US visas.