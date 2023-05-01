It’s all about the eyes for Albert Kurniawan

I’VE always had this impression that Albert Kurniawan was the child of rich parents who helped him get ahead in the beauty business. It turns out that while his parents are indeed rich, the makeup artist’s success story is his own. His father, at some point, actually cut him off financially.

The Indonesia-born Kurniawan came to the Philippines 15 years ago with P5,000. He fell in love with the country and decided to stay here. Before that, he was studying interior and fashion design in Singapore.

It was Kurniawan’s friend Queenmelo Esguerra, who then worked at the GMA Network-owned QTV, who gave the makeup artist the break that he needed. He also later apprenticed with makeup artist Patrick Rosas.

Kurniawan caught the public’s attention because of the makeup looks he did for actress Heart Evangelista. For the past 12 years, he has also worked with top makeup brands in the country, including Nars and Laura Mercier.

Kurniawan founded his own makeup brand in 2018 and he named it after his mother Tevianty. In 2019, Teviant was officially launched to the public.

For the brand’s launch in 2019, Kurniawan collaborated with Evangelista for four 12-pan eyeshadow palettes named Queen, Mademoiselle, Señorita and Amore.

Teviant products are meticulously developed and painstakingly made with Kurniawan himself visiting the brand’s factories and laboratories in Europe several times a year to ensure the quality, stability and uniqueness of each formula and product.

Of course, we all know what happened in 2020 and Teviant was not spared from the effects of the pandemic.

“I believe everyone was affected by the pandemic. I was depressed. I gained 20kg because eating became my outlet,” said Kurniawan during the launch of his new eye makeup products at fine dining restaurant Lore Manila. He dealt with his anxiety and depression by being upfront about it and talking to people about how he felt.

For the brand’s first official launch, Teviant focused on its eye makeup products, because Kurniawan said both brow and eye makeup are equally important.

“I can never choose between the two.”

Eye Intensifier is Teviant’s award-winning eye pencil that now comes in waterproof formula. This eye pencil delivers high-color pay-off but is gentle on the eyes, and is also eco-friendly. Each pencil is shaped differently as the manufacturer only used wood from fallen trees. Eye Intensifier comes in seven shades: Termagant (Intense Black), Cleo (Rustic Golden Green), Flesh (Nude), Dobi (Rose Gold), Doyenne (Champagne) from the previous collection, Gold Rush (Yellow Gold), and Nipah (Brown).

Liquid Eyeliner Pen stays on for up to 18 hours. This easy-to-use liquid formula comes in Black, Chocolate Brown, Burgundy, and Sangria.

Mon Cheri Mascara is a waterproof, smudge-proof and long-wearing formula that comes with two brushes. Aside from the regular spoolie brush, there is also a smaller version for the lower lashes and to coat the upper lashes as well.

Multi-Glaze is a duo pen that comes in two formulas—eyeshadow stick and liquid eyeshadow, both of which can be used on its own, and can also be applied together for maximum effect. There are six shades, including Little Bride (Golden Sunset and Antique Copper), Nectar (Metallic Cacao and Ashy Purple), Dahlia (Magenta Metallic and Cashmere Rose), Agnes (Burnt Plum and Sheer Glittery Copper), Alabaster (Rustic Metallic Mauve and Golden Rose), and Final Walk (Antique Rose Gold with Gold Dust and Sheer Champagne).

Eyebrow Tint is four-progned felt-tip liner that mimics fine hair strands when applied for a three-dimensional and microbladed effect. Precise, long-wearing, waterproof, sweat-resistant, and paraben-free, it’s a product that can be used even when you swim. There are five shades: She (Khaki Brown), Her (Ash Brown), Midwife (Beige Brown), Harlot (Cinnamon Brown), and First Born (Coal Gray).

Brow Mate is a thin eyebrow pencil that can be used to draw in hair-like strands. It comes in Deep Brown, Medium Brown, and Neutral Brown.

Teviant is available at www.teviantbeauty.com, leading department store counters, LOOK branches, Lazada, Shopee, Zalora, BeautyMNL, Edamama, and the brand’s own TikTok shop.