INC Chronicles reboots visuals to better engage youth, general public

INC Chronicles, a weekly television feature-documentary that delves into the rich history and community-building efforts of the Iglesia Ni Cristo’s various local congregations, has recently undergone tech-driven enhancements to make the show more visually engaging in today’s fast-changing media landscape.

With sharper cinematography, spruced-up digital graphics, and creative animation, the re-envisioned program aims to better connect with today’s younger audiences and those yet unfamiliar with the Church’s storied beginnings.

The interior design of the INC Museum in Quezon City

INC Chronicles’ new visually compelling episodes highlight the struggles, lessons, and timeless Christian values that marked the Iglesia Ni Cristo’s formative years in various communities around the Philippines and abroad.

The show seeks to create a deeper appreciation for the Church’s history and how its spiritual and humanitarian activities have been helping drive community growth and empowerment for over a century.

INC Chronicles is broadcast every Thursday at 3:30 p.m. on INCTV, with reruns every Thursday at 8:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10:00 p.m. It is a co-production of the Christian Era Broadcasting Service International Inc. (CEBSI Inc.), the religious media arm of the Iglesia Ni Cristo, and the INC Museum.

INC Museum Director Cornelio Cortez speaks during the relaunching of INC Chronicles Special Screening last Friday at the INC Museum.

In an interview, INC Museum Director, Cornelio N. Cortez, emphasized the value of chronicling the story of the Iglesia Ni Cristo and expressed gratitude for the Church’s continued growth. “The hand of God is present during all those decades. We are thankful,” he stated.

According to Cortez, the Iglesia Ni Cristo’s dedication to preserving its history and cultural heritage is also reflected in the INC Museum which houses over 17,000 protected catalog items inside temperature-controlled and humidity-monitored rooms.

From its humble beginnings of preaching at riversides and small townhouses in the Philippines to becoming a global religious institution, the Iglesia Ni Cristo has millions of members in over 7,000 congregations spread across 164 countries and territories worldwide.