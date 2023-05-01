House backs PBBM’s push to ensure PHL-US ties for peace in Indo-Pacific

The leadership of the House of Representatives on Sunday backed President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s bid to push for the preservation of peace in the Indo-Pacific region as one of the key discussion points in his meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez was among the Filipino officials who welcomed President Marcos on his arrival to the United States at Joint Base Andrews airport in Maryland.

In an interview with members of the Philippine media during his flight to the US, Marcos said that in calling for the “evolution” of Philippines-US relations, he seeks to clarify the role the US intends to play amid the escalating tension in the Indo-Pacific region.

The President added that in his meeting with Biden, he would explain that the principal interest of the Philippines is to preserve regional peace.

“The House of Representatives stands solidly behind President Marcos in his effort to further bolster the long-standing relationship between the Philippines and the United States with the end in view of ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Romualdez.

“Geopolitical tensions and apprehensions of possible hostilities in the region will have an adverse effect on our aspirations for sustained economic growth and prosperity. It is to everyone’s benefit to ensure that conflicts are resolved through diplomatic and peaceful means,” Romualdez added.

The Speaker flew to the US in mid-April to lay the groundwork for the visit of President Marcos by meeting with key US lawmakers to discuss further strengthening the security alliance and economic partnership between the two countries.

China has been flexing its military might in the region and expressed alarm over the Philippine government’s grant of US access to four additional military sites under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

However, President Marcos assured Beijing that the additional EDCA sites do not constitute a threat to China, which has a territorial dispute with the Philippines and other countries in the region over maritime claims.

“We work for peace. We will not encourage any provocative action by any country that will involve the Philippines by any other country. We will not allow that to happen. We will not allow the Philippines to be used as a staging post for any kind of military action,” President Marcos said during the interview.

The President also bared that the Philippines has taken the first steps to establish a high-level communication line with China to prevent a repetition of incidents, such as the recent near collision between coast guard vessels of the Philippines and China in Ayungin Shoal.

“We hope that such high-level communication lines can be established the soonest possible time as it would go a long way to avoid any unfortunate incidents in the West Philippine Sea,” Romualdez said.

“Malacañang’s timely action signifies our sincerity to resolve any dispute peacefully, consistent with the President’s foreign policy of being a friend to all and enemy to none,” he added.

Earlier, Romualdez also expressed confidence that the meeting between President Marcos and President Biden will deepen the economic and trade partnership between the two countries resulting to increased US investments in the country, as well as more jobs and business opportunities for our people.

In 2021, the US was the Philippines’ third largest trading partner, top export market, and 5th major import source, whereas the Philippines ranked 30th among the US’ top trade partners.

The US was also the Philippines’ 5th largest source of foreign investments in 2021, notably in the IT-BPM, electronics, real estate, construction, and transportation and storage sectors.

Romualdez and his delegation to the US also engaged their US counterparts to promote the Philippines as an ideal investment destination for US businesses, citing the robust economic outlook for the country.