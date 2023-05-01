Filbert Kung captures Milan

FROM Mindanao to Milan, the illuminating talent of photographer Filbert Kung knows no boundaries. Having honed his craft in Manila’s fashion scene, he has since worked in New York, Miami, Rio de Janeiro, Paris, Dubai and Seville.

In perhaps a Filipino first, Kung will hold a photography exhibit on May 16 at the five-star, neoclassical Hotel Principe di Savoia in the fashion capital of Milan. Titled Blinded by the Light, the exclusive one-day-only event is in collaboration with the City Angels charity organization.

“This exhibit was the idea of my Italian manager, Carlo Riva, with the help of Italy’s ‘Queen of Public Relations,’ Daniela Javarone, when I was in Italy for Milan Fashion Week in February. My publicist, Now PR LA, which represents me in the US, gave its all-out support to the idea,” Kung says.

Self-taught in photography, the boy from Tangub City, Misamis Occidental, has come a long way. For corporate accounts, magazine covers, red-carpet coverage and fashion editorials, Kung has captured beautiful Filipinos such as Sara Meier, Ria Bolivar, Paolo Roldan, Maureen Wroblewitz, Jo Koy, Kylie Versoza, Pia Wurtzbach, Megan Young and Lovi Poe.

He has also trained his camera on Maggie Q, Harry Hamlin, Tom Hanks, Glenn Close, Angelina Jolie and Timothée Chalamet.

“I photographed [How To Get Away With Murder actor] Charlie Weber for a cover of an LA-based magazine called La Palme in 2018. He’s such a kind person to work with. The Big Little Lies cast [Laura Dern,Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shaileene Woodley] I met and photographed during the Golden Globes Awards in 2019, the same year when I shot Lady Gaga when she gamely posed with her finger on her nose. It was such a lovely moment,” Kung recalls.

“I photographed Chris Evans for the advertising campaign of Smart Telecom. It was the most challenging. It happened in January 2021, the height of Covid infection in LA. The Screen Actors Guild was very strict and did not allow photoshoots in LA. We had to move everything and shoot in Boston, with limited people and very strict protocols,” he relates. “I still have a long list of people that I dream of working with. I just finished two big covers with two personalities that will be out soon.”

As per the production notes, Blinded by the Light represents “the irony of using the lens to capture moments that the untrained human eye may not perceive at first glance,” as Kung “creates his signature photography style that satisfyingly combines boldness, simplicity and emotion. He is widely renowned for his black-and-white images that transcend the bounds of physical and traditional beauty, and capture the real emotion and souls behind his subjects.”

Among the illustrious Italians that will be featured are PR maven Daniela Javarone; Mario Boselli, senior adviser to the Made in Italy Fund and honorary chairman of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion; Ugo Cilento, who provides ties, suits and tux to royalty and presidents of Italy; Jody Brugola, current president of his namesake company which manufactures hexagon socket head bolts; and Paolo Fiorelli, owner, chairman and CEO of Mbe Etc WorldWide.

Kung was one of the local scene’s brightest talents in fashion photography when he decided to leave the comforts of home and trained his lenses on the international market.

“Moving to the US wasn’t really part of my plan. When I was on vacation in New York, I just realized that I have bigger opportunities there. I also felt more accepted and more valued when it comes to my photography. I feel the freedom of creating something, things I see and love without judgement. So I decided to stay,” he shares.

For him, building a life abroad is challenging. In his situation, he went to the US by himself without any concrete plans. It was his first time living alone. There was even a time that he needed to transfer apartments and look for a new one in the middle of winter during a Christmas holiday.

“It was tough but I kept on moving forward. A lot more challenges followed but I remained strong because of my vision and goals,” Kung shares. “Currently, I’m based in Los Angeles, having moved here in 2016 from New York. I was also here during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

With his forthcoming exhibit, Kung welcomes everyone to see fleeting moments of reflection from his personal point of view as the man behind the lens. There are plans to take the exhibit to London after Milan. And, perhaps, to Manila.

What would it take to become a world-class Filipino photographer?

“It takes a lot of courage and perseverance. It’s tough but everything you imagine can be attainable if you work and pray hard enough. You need to put yourself out there to be seen and heard. You must develop this aura of strength and a completely different mindset from what you are used to in the Philippines. You must learn to work alone and not rely on anyone. It’s not easy but it’s going to be worth it.”