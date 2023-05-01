FAO: Meat, eggs essential source of nutrients for most vulnerable groups

Meat, eggs and milk offer crucial sources of much-needed nutrients which cannot easily be obtained from plant-based foods, according to the latest report from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

This is particularly vital during key life stages such as pregnancy and lactation, childhood, adolescence and older age, says the study, entitled Contribution of terrestrial animal source food to healthy diets for improved nutrition and health outcomes.

FAO said the report is “the most comprehensive” analysis yet of the benefits and risks of consuming animal source foods and is based on data and evidence from more than 500 scientific papers and some 250 policy documents.

“Meat, eggs and milk provide a range of important macro-nutrients such as protein, fats and carbohydrates and micro-nutrients that are difficult to obtain from plant based foods in the required quality and quantity,” the report noted.

High quality protein, a number of essential fatty-acids, iron, calcium, zinc, selenium, Vitamin B12, choline and bioactive compounds like carnitine, creatine, taurine are provided by foods from terrestrial animals and have important health and developmental functions.

Iron and vitamin A are among the most common micronutrient deficiencies around the world, particularly in children and pregnant women, according to FAO.

“Globally, more than 1 in 2 preschool aged children (372 million) and 1.2 billion women of child-bearing age suffer from the lack of at least one of three micronutrients: iron, vitamin A or zinc. Three quarters of these children live in South and East Asia, the Pacific and sub-Saharan Africa.”

Not surprisingly, according to the report, consumption of food from terrestrial animals (including milk, eggs, meat) varies widely around the world.

“A person in the Democratic Republic of the Congo consumes on average only 160 grams of milk a year, while someone in Montenegro consumes 338 kilograms. Looking at eggs, a person in South Sudan consumes 2 grams on average a year compared to an average 25kg for a person in Hong Kong.”

If consumed as part of an appropriate diet, animal source foods can help with meeting the nutrition targets endorsed by the World Health Assembly and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to reducing stunting, wasting among children under five years of age, low birthweight, anemia in women of reproductive age, and obesity and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in adults.

But at the same time, the livestock sector “must contribute to addressing a range of challenges,” FAO Deputy Director-General Maria Helena Semedo and Chief Economist Máximo Torero Cullen said in a foreword to the report.