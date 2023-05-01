ETERNAL PLANS INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH AETERNITAS

Eternal Plans, Inc. and Aeternitas Chapels & Columbarium have recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) that seeks to provide top-class memorial services to plan holders of Eternal Plans.

The partnership between the two companies will enable plan holders of Eternal Plans to avail Aeternitas Chapels’ services and facilities.

Present during the signing from Aeternitas were (seated from left) CEO Robert Gregorio, Vice President Angela Francisco, and Chairman Rolando G. Francisco; representing Eternal Plans were SAVP for Operations Maria Victoria B. Ramos, SAVP for Sales Rolando B. Bongalon, and Novaliches Branch Manager Jenny P. Dueñas.

Also present were (standing from left) Aeternitas Sales Managers Rowel Cagungao & Manuel Lopez, Jr, Sales Director Eduardo Santos; Eternal Plans’ Memorial Service Administrator Perry Jermaine C. Gonzales, Memorial Service Administrator Supervisor Ronald M. Centeno, and Ads & Promo Supervisor Darvie M. Guevarra.