ERC issues rate cap for GEAP

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has released over the weekend the ceiling rate for the second round of Green Energy Auction Program (GEAP) scheduled in June.

The newly-issued the Green Energy Auction Reserve (GEAR) prices for rooftop solar is P4.7156 per kilowatt hour; P4.2395 per KWh for ground-mounted solar; P4.7565 per kWh for floating solar; P5.9823 per kWh for wind; and P5.1475 per kWh for biomass.

The preliminary GEAR price for waste-to-energy will be released later prior to the public consultations scheduled on May 11 for Luzon stakeholders, May 15 for Visayas, and May 16 for Mindanao.

The hydro run-of-river will not be included in GEA2 to make way for ERC’s feed-in-tariff (FIT)-2 and FIT-3 for hydro run-of-river.

“The issuance is pursuant to DOE DC 2021-11-0036, Providing the Revised Guidelines for the Green Energy Auction Program (GEAP) in the Philippines, where the ERC shall determine the GEAR Prices which are the maximum price offers in per kWh that shall be used as the ceiling price in the auction,” the ERC said.

Under the terms of reference (TOR) for GEA2, the total auction capacity requirement for 2024 is targeted at 3,600 megawatt (MW). Of which, 2,400MW is allotted for Luzon auction, 870MW for Visayas, and 330MW for Mindanao. In terms of technology, ground-mounted solar is capped at 2,025MW; 235MW for rooftop solar; 1,200MW for offshore wind, and 140MW for biomass.

The Department of Energy (DOE), meanwhile, has scheduled a pre-bid evaluation of registration documents on May 15 and targets to complete it by May 17. Disqualified bidders will be notified. However, they can still request for reconsideration.

The first round of GEA was conducted in June last year. It generated almost 2,000MW of capacities that were committed to deliver energy from 2023 to 2025 at a competitive price lower than or equal to the GEAR prices.

During the GEA1, the DOE issued 18 Certificate of Awards of renewable energy capacity, which are committed to go onstream beginning this year.

After GEA2, the DOE will conduct GEA3 in the fourth quarter for geothermal and impounding hydro. The DOE will develop a specific auction policy and guidelines for GEA4.

The DOE plans to conduct the GEA annually to encourage more RE investments in the country.