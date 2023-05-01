DTI cites initiatives to upskill Filipino workers amid evolution of technology

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has bared its initiatives to support Filipino workers that include the intensification of upskilling efforts to help workers keep pace with the evolution of technology.

“Expect the DTI to continue to support to ensure the well-being of workers, especially in the area of upskilling,” Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said in Filipino during his speech in celebration of the Labor Day.

The trade chief underscored the importance of upskilling workers, noting that this is “needed in order for our workers to adapt to the modern technology as we enter the age of digital economy.”

With this, he said, “We will continue to help the various branches of the government to develop programs that can increase the level of their productivity, skills, and profit.”

In line with keeping up with the advancement of technology, Pascual emphasized during the SCALE Launch on Thursday, April 27, the vital role of public and private partnerships (PPP) in encouraging investments toward building resilient and sustainable tech start-ups in the Philippines.

SCALE is a “mutual endeavor” of DTI, the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP), PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Foxmont Capital Partners, and IdeaSpace Foundation in building collaborative programs to strengthen tech businesses to be “scalable enough” to reach the global market, DTI noted.

Moreover, the parties signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to provide a framework of cooperation and to strengthen collaboration in creating programs for scale-ups in the technology sector.

The trade department said this partnership among industry leaders aims to assist the Philippine start-up ecosystem through a “whole-of-society” approach.

“Over the last couple of years, the Philippine start-up ecosystem has scaled fast. In 2021, the start-up ecosystem raised $1 billion in funding, a 179-percent growth from the previous year,” Pascual revealed.

“Two local fintech start-ups are valued at over $1 billion. Mynt achieved ‘double unicorn’ status in November 2021 after raising $300 million. In their latest funding rounds, Voyager Innovations raised $210 million; Kumu, $73.6 million; and GrowSari, $77.5 million,” Pascual added.

With this, the Philippine start-up ecosystem climbed to over $2 billion, according to the Global Start-up Ecosystem Report 2022. In support of this, DTI said it designed the Start-up Development Program under the umbrella of Science, Technology, and Innovation-Based Policy or STI Policy to help transition start-ups to become commercially viable.

Meanwhile, Pascual unveiled more efforts by the DTI to support workers. As one of the agencies mandated to monitor prices of basic necessities and prime commodities in the market, the trade department vowed to keep the prices of goods stable for Filipino workers.

“We want to ease and improve the lives of our workers that’s why the DTI will support the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) Project of President Marcos,” Pascual stressed.

The trade chief also underscored the role of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which he described as the backbone of the economy.

“Through the various programs of the government, we aim to provide incentives such as low-cost housing, affordable goods and improving the lives of workers who belong to both the small and large businesses,” he added.