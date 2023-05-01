DOLE: Job fairs a good venue to find best job, best worker

JOBSEEKERS will have a better chance of being properly matched with the “right” employer during onsite job fairs, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Citing the feedback they received from their stakeholders, Labor Assistant Secretary Paul Vincent W. Añover said a live interview is not only beneficial for employers, but also for applicants.

“It is not just them (employers) who are looking for employees, but you are also picking your future employer,” Añover told reporters in an interview during DOLE’s 121st Labor Day celebration on Sunday.

“What [potential employer] you might have seen in a website, might change, when you meet them physically. So they should also exercise due diligence,” he added.

To note, DOLE has reported that since the beginning of the pandemic, when it started holding online job fairs, some employers informed them that they still prefer to do live interviews instead of online sessions since they are able to better screen their applicants.

The labor official made the statement when they noticed that only 564 applicants had participated in their Labor Day job fair at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City just before lunch last Sunday, when the venue was temporarily placed under lockdown with the arrival of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

This despite over 2 million jobseekers having preregistered in their official job matching site, PhilJobNet, to participate in their Labor Day Job Fairs.

Añover, however, said he is confident that more of the pre-registered applicants will be able to participate in the 39 live Labor Day Job Fairs to be held on Monday.

Over 100,000 vacancies are expected to be up grabs during the said activities.