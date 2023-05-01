Dito keen on partnering with satellite firm

Dito Telecommunity Corp. is planning to partner with a satellite company to reach far-flung areas in the Philippines, a ranking executive said in a recent interview.

Rodolfo Santiago, the CTO of Dito, said the group is in “advanced talks” with British-Indian company OneWeb Network Access Associates Ltd. to bring Dito’s telco services to remote areas in the Philippines.

“The talks are in the advanced stages. It’s more of checking whether it’s okay — the commercial rates,” Santiago said.

According to its website, One Web utilizes low earth orbit (LEO) satellites to provide Internet connectivity to its end users. It claims to have 648 satellites with 12 synchronized orbital planes 1,200 kilometers above ground.

He listed areas such as the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Basilan, Suli, Tawi-Tawi and “off-grid” parts of Luzon and Visayas are priorities for the deployment of the satellite-based mobile services.

These areas, he said, represent 5 percent of the population. Dito is gunning to expand its coverage to 80 percent of the population by July, a commitment that it made to win the third telco franchise.

“These are the most challenging areas. It’s really hard to balance out the cost and the sparse population of these areas,” Santiago said.

Santiago noted, however, that “other satellite companies have also sent their offers.”

“There was another company that has a different technology like geostationary. We are looking at that as well. I think we had a discussion on proof of concept on pilot to see if it will work. We are expecting to finalize this project as soon as possible.”