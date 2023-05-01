DENR Cagayan Valley vows to sustain forest management’s project gains, activities

To sustain the gains and best practices in forest management, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in the Cagayan Valley Region will integrate and mainstream the agency’s Forestland Management Project (FMP) into its regular operation programs.

This was announced by DENR Cagayan Valley Regional Executive Director Gwendolyn Bambalan following the FMP closing event on April 20 in Solano, Nueva Vizcaya.

“The 10-year forestland management project in the provinces of Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino is not actually closing, instead, this is the start of the integration of the best practices and milestones we accomplished from the project,” Bambalan said in a statement.

From April 18 to 20, the DENR Cagayan Valley Region held an event to tackle the different measures and policy recommendations to sustain the different FMP activities in the regular operation of the department were discussed.

Bambalan reiterated the actions taken during the previous sustainability action planning workshop discussed with the provincial environment and natural resources officers and provincial project management offices (PPMOs) chartering the direction for the project’s sustainability for the first five years.

“We could not treasure what we could not measure. We have to account for the different accomplishments gained from the project,” she pointed out.

During the event, officials from the Central Project Management Office witnessed the official turnover of the completed construction of 37 agroforestry support facilities and 20,291 hectares of reforestation projects to the local government units (LGUs).

The municipalities of Kayapa, Dupax Del Sur, Dupax del Norte, Ambaguio, Bambang, and Kasibu received their respective Certificate of Sub-Project Turnover and Acceptance with the corresponding memorandum of agreement for the projects.

In his message, Assistant Regional Director for Technical Services Marcos Dacanay congratulated the members of the 35 Peoples Organizations for their support.

“Continue developing your respective areas for your own good, for your families, and for the next generations to come,” Dacanay said.