Collab of the year? Shakey’s Mojos made mo’ fun with flavors from Potato Corner

Is there anything else better than Shakey’s famous Mojos?

Here’s the answer to that. Your favorite Mojos are now Made MO’ Fun with Flavors, thanks to an iconic collaboration between Shakey’s and Potato Corner! Starting May 1, 2023, Shakey’s will be coming out with Flavored Mojos: Shakey’s signature Mojos combined with Potato Corner’s iconic flavors: BBQ, Sour Cream, and Cheese.

BBQ Flavored Mojos is made with Potato Corner’s signature barbecue flavor. This all-time favorite from Potato Corner gives every bite of Shakey’s Mojos a burst of smoky, tangy, and meaty taste.

For those looking for a zesty kick to their Mojos, guests can also try the Sour Cream Flavored Mojos. Another Potato Corner favorite, Sour Cream is the perfect blend of flavorful herbs and rich, zingy sour cream.

Cheese Flavored Mojos is for those who can’t get enough of Potato Corner’s finger-licking O.G cheese. This classic, craveable flavor blends perfectly with Shakey’s iconic Mojos slices.

Potato Corner and Shakey’s fans alike can start to get their Flavored Mojos starting May 1, 2023 at Shakey’s stores. Guests can enjoy Flavored Mojos in three sizes: Solo (Php 209), Basket of Flavored Mojos (Php 429), and Flavored Mojos Supreme (Php 579)! Plus, when you order a Flavored Mojos Supreme, you can opt for “Half and Half”, meaning you get two flavors in one bucket!

Shakey’s Flavored Mojos are available in Shakey’s stores for a limited time for dine-in, carry-out, and delivery! To know more, follow @shakeysph on Instagram and Shakey’s Philippines on Facebook.