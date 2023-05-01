COA Chair Cordoba among recipients of Japan Emperor’s 2023 spring awards

Commission on Audit Chairman Gamaliel Cordoba has been recognized by the Japanese government in the 2023 Spring Imperial Decorations as he joined the roster of over 100 foreign recipients, which include American physician Anthony Fauci.

Cordoba will receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon, in recognition of his notable contributions to Japan when he was commissioner of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) of the Philippines from 2009 to 2022.

He is one of the only four Filipinos in the list of foreign recipients of this year’s spring imperial decorations conferred by the Emperor with the advice and approval of the Cabinet, based on Article 7 of the Constitution of Japan.

The three other Filipino recipients are former foreign affairs secretary Alberto Romulo (Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun), former national defense chief Delfin Lorenzana (Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star), and maritime anthropologist and foremost Japanologist Dr. Cynthia Neri Zayas (Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette).

According to the Japanese government, Cordoba, as former NTC chief, has made “significant contributions to advancing cooperation between Japan and the Philippines in the field of telecommunications.”

“In particular, he vigorously promoted the application of ISDB-T, a terrestrial digital television broadcasting standard devised by Japan,” it pointed out.

It added: “He greatly contributed to the Philippine government’s decision to adopt ISDB-T in June 2010 and to the reaffirmation of its adoption in November 2013.

Furthermore, he initiated efforts for the smooth launch and dissemination of ISDB-T in the Philippines, in cooperation with the Japanese public and private sectors.”

In 2018, the Japan Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication also awarded Cordoba the Japanese Radio Award.

Japanese decorations are conferred upon foreigners twice a year, on 29 April and 3 November, concurrently with the conferment of decorations and medals to Japanese nationals.

The Order of the Rising Sun is bestowed upon individuals of merit, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the nation or public.

This is conferred upon foreign nationals who have made notable contributions to the promotion of relations between Japan and other countries in areas such as politics and diplomacy, research and education, medicine and social welfare, economy and industry, and culture and sports.

A total of 103 foreigners, representing 50 countries and regions, received this year’s spring decorations.