COA Chair Cordoba among recipients of Japan Emperor’s 2023 spring awards

byBMPlus
May 1, 2023
2 minute read
Commission on Audit Chairman Gamaliel Cordoba
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Commission on Audit Chairman Gamaliel Cordoba has been recognized by the Japanese government in the 2023 Spring Imperial Decorations as he joined the roster of over 100 foreign recipients, which include American physician Anthony Fauci.

Cordoba will receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon, in recognition of his notable contributions to Japan when he was commissioner of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) of the Philippines from 2009 to 2022.

He is one of the only four Filipinos in the list of foreign recipients of this year’s spring imperial decorations conferred by the Emperor with the advice and approval of the Cabinet, based on Article 7 of the Constitution of Japan.

The three other Filipino recipients are former foreign affairs secretary Alberto Romulo (Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun), former national defense chief Delfin Lorenzana (Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star), and maritime anthropologist and foremost Japanologist Dr. Cynthia Neri Zayas (Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette).

According to the Japanese government, Cordoba, as former NTC chief, has made “significant contributions to advancing cooperation between Japan and the Philippines in the field of telecommunications.”

“In particular, he vigorously promoted the application of ISDB-T, a terrestrial digital television broadcasting standard devised by Japan,” it pointed out.

It added: “He greatly contributed to the Philippine government’s decision to adopt ISDB-T in June 2010 and to the reaffirmation of its adoption in November 2013. 

Furthermore, he initiated efforts for the smooth launch and dissemination of ISDB-T in the Philippines, in cooperation with the Japanese public and private sectors.”

In 2018, the Japan Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication also awarded Cordoba the Japanese Radio Award.

Japanese decorations are conferred upon foreigners twice a year, on 29 April and 3 November, concurrently with the conferment of decorations and medals to Japanese nationals. 

The Order of the Rising Sun is bestowed upon individuals of merit, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the nation or public. 

This is conferred upon foreign nationals who have made notable contributions to the promotion of relations between Japan and other countries in areas such as politics and diplomacy, research and education, medicine and social welfare, economy and industry, and culture and sports.

A total of 103 foreigners, representing 50 countries and regions, received this year’s spring decorations.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

EVAP pushes for localized production of EVs as it lauds incentives for e-motorcycles

byBMPlus
May 1, 2023
Next Article

Crown Equities issues Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

byBMPlus
May 1, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

LRMC achieves 83% completion rate for LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1

LRT-1 private operator Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) remains on track in completing Phase 1 of the 11.7 km LRT-1 Cavite Extension Project. Since it started the construction last September 2019, LRMC has already achieved a progress rate of 82.7% as of end March 2023 which covers both civil works and rail system works.

byBMPlus
April 17, 2023
Read more
3 minute read

PhilHealth records highest net satisfaction rating

Filipinos have expressed high satisfaction with the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) with a net satisfaction rating of 93.75 percent for the year 2022, higher by more than three percent from 90.19 percent in 2021 and the highest since 2019.

byBMPlus
April 15, 2023