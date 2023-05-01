Cabinet positions, appointments for losing 2022 poll candidates eyed

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has assured that there will be no major reshuffle in his Cabinet, even as bared plans to recruit candidates who lost in the 2022 elections to his Palace team.

“Not a shuffle but we will add people to the Cabinet to strengthen the Cabinet,” the President told the media in an interview onboard Flight PR 001 en route to the US.

The President said some of the losing candidates are open to joining his administration.

“There are many of those who lost in the elections, who want to help. So we will certainly look into that in different positions,” Marcos said.

However, he declined to name any of the said candidates, which he wants to recruit, at least for now.

“No, I will not announce anybody [who I am recruiting]. No, they should not hear it from the press. They should hear it from me. We will first talk about it,” the President said.

Under Section 6 of the 1987 Constitution, no candidate who has lost in any election shall, within one year after such election, “be appointed to any office in the government or any government-owned or controlled corporation or in any of their subsidiaries.”

The said ban for the May 9, 2022 polls will lapse this month.