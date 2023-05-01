BSP eases rules for entities with Islamic banking units

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) modified the minimum capitalization requirement for conventional banks with Islamic banking units (IBUs), which could provide more flexibility in licensing an IBU of qualified conventional banks.

The BSP said the guidelines allow conventional commercial banks (KB) or subsidiary banks of a universal bank (UB) or KB, which meet the minimum capital requirement for their respective banking category, to operate an IBU within a transitory period not exceeding five (5) years.

“The BSP aims to incentivize the conventional banks to test, explore and develop the market for Islamic banking products and services with prudential safeguards to support the entry of a critical mass of Islamic banking players in the country,” BSP Governor Felipe M. Medalla said.

Qualified conventional banks with IBU will also be accorded prudential relief in meeting the minimum capital requirement which shall be based on the actual number of branches/units being used in Islamic banking operations.

The application of BSP’s enforcement framework provides prudential safeguards to ensure accountability on the committed business plan and capital build-up plan after the transitory period of covered banks with IBU to promote market discipline in the financial system.

Earlier, the BSP said it is working to support the Associate Qualification in Islamic Finance (Aqif) certification of 55 Islamic Finance Coordination Forum (IFCF) representatives and agencies.

The BSP said it is working with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in these efforts. To date, 50 BSP personnel have attained the Aqif certification.

The BSP said the move is in recognition of the need for continuous capacity-building activities and attaining formal certification, such as the Aqif program of the Islamic Banking and Finance Institute Malaysia (IBFIM).

These kinds of efforts were the reasons for Ibfim’s recent conferment of the “Outstanding Industry Collaboration Award” to the BSP.

The IFCF is composed of the BSP, ADB, the Department of Trade and Industry, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Insurance Commission, the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos and the Bureau of Internal Revenue.