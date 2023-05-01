BOC welcomes WB report on Customs performance

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) has welcomed the World Bank Logistics Performance Index (LPI) report citing the country’s significant improvement in trade facilitation and customs performance over the weekend.

In a statement, BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio expressed satisfaction with the report, stating that the improved customs ranking proves the effectiveness of the Bureau’s trade facilitation program.

“The latest results of the World Bank prove that the BOC is on the right track as regards trade efficiency,” Rubio was quoted in a statement as saying. “We shall continue these trade facilitation efforts while implementing new measures to maximize the performance of Customs processes.”

The World Bank LPI, measures countries’ ability to trade goods across borders with speed and reliability. It reported that the Philippines moved up 17 places from 60th in 2018 to the 43rd spot this year out of 139 countries.

Economies are rated based on customs performance, infrastructure, international shipments, logistics competence and equity, timeliness and tracking and tracing metrics.

The survey, which was conducted from September 6 to November 5 last year, consulted logistics professionals to assess how easy or difficult it is to trade manufactured goods with various countries. The survey was conducted during the term of Yogi Filemon L. Ruiz.

In particular, the Philippines ranked 59th in customs performance this year, up from 85th in 2018, it said.

Moreover, the BOC has conducted a study over the years to assess the effectiveness and efficiency of border procedures relating to goods imports, exports and transit movements.

It aided the bureau in identifying and addressing relevant bottlenecks in an efficient manner.

A complete assessment of trade facilitation needs and priorities was also evaluated and implemented, as well as periodic monitoring and measuring of the outcomes of specific initiatives, policies and programs, the Customs’ study said. Rubio said the BOC is now working to achieve a digital approach to Customs processes to further enhance its effectiveness.

“We will continue to automate our systems and processes, computerize our work and modernize our facilities and procedures,” the customs’ chief said.

“We are setting our goals towards the achievement of our priority programs under the guidance of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,” Rubio added.