BOC welcomes WB report on Customs performance

byRaadee S. Sausa
May 1, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) has welcomed the World Bank Logistics Performance Index (LPI) report citing the country’s significant improvement in trade facilitation and customs performance over the weekend.

In a statement, BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio expressed satisfaction with the report, stating that the improved customs ranking proves the effectiveness of the Bureau’s trade facilitation program.

“The latest results of the World Bank prove that the BOC is on the right track as regards trade efficiency,” Rubio was quoted in a statement as saying. “We shall continue these trade facilitation efforts while implementing new measures to maximize the performance of Customs processes.”

The World Bank LPI, measures countries’ ability to trade goods across borders with speed and reliability. It reported that the Philippines moved up 17 places from 60th in 2018 to the 43rd spot this year out of 139 countries.

Economies are rated based on customs performance, infrastructure, international shipments, logistics competence and equity, timeliness and tracking and tracing metrics.

The survey, which was conducted from September 6 to November 5 last year, consulted logistics professionals to assess how easy or difficult it is to trade manufactured goods with various countries. The survey was conducted during the term of Yogi Filemon L. Ruiz.

In particular, the Philippines ranked 59th in customs performance this year, up from 85th in 2018, it said.

Moreover, the BOC has conducted a study over the years to assess the effectiveness and efficiency of border procedures relating to goods imports, exports and transit movements.

It aided the bureau in identifying and addressing relevant bottlenecks in an efficient manner.

A complete assessment of trade facilitation needs and priorities was also evaluated and implemented, as well as periodic monitoring and measuring of the outcomes of specific initiatives, policies and programs, the Customs’ study said. Rubio said the BOC is now working to achieve a digital approach to Customs processes to further enhance its effectiveness.

“We will continue to automate our systems and processes, computerize our work and modernize our facilities and procedures,” the customs’ chief said.

“We are setting our goals towards the achievement of our priority programs under the guidance of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,” Rubio added.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Raadee S. Sausa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Editorial Cartoon May 01, 2023

byBusinessMirror Editorial
May 1, 2023

Related Posts

KPMG Perspectives
Read more
6 minute read

What could the world of construction look like in 2030?

EVEN for an industry that has experienced its fair share of volatility, the past few years have been dramatic for engineering and construction (E&C). Covid-19, massive supply chain disruption, continued material shortages, raging inflation, the war in Ukraine and major talent gaps—these phenomena come on top of long-standing challenges of a variable performance record, poor productivity, inability to attract graduates and school leavers, boom-and-bust economic cycles, low contractor margins and continued lack of cost certainty for owners.

byKPMG Perspectives
May 1, 2023

BIR asked to honor ‘gentleman’s agreement’ on VAT

THE chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means on Sunday urged the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to issue the necessary rules and regulations to implement resolutions to VAT-related concerns of registered business enterprises immediately, as “these matters have already been exhaustively discussed both on their end in the Executive and on our end in Congress.”

byJovee Marie de la Cruz
May 1, 2023