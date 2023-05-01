BARMM villages hire more health workers, activate treatment hubs

DAVAO CITY—The Bangsamoro government hired another 128 permanent health professionals for the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) of Maguindanao.

Bangsamoro Health Minister Dr. Rizaldy L. Piang said the appointees would be detailed with the Maguindanao Provincial Hospital, Buluan District Hospital, Datu Blah T. Sinsuat District Hospital and Iranun District Hospital.

Piang said the new health-care workers underwent a rigorous screening process, which included written and online examinations and interview. He said the Ministry of Health (MOH) was also conducting screening processes for other positions in the ministry.

“Human Resources is one of the most important investments for health,” Piang said as he led the mass oath-taking ceremony of the health workers last month.

“This provision is a big move to improve the health service delivery in Maguindanao,” the Bangsamoro Health Minister added. “I reminded them that we have to purify our intentions when we do our tasks and responsibilities in line with the mandates of the Bangsamoro Health ministry.”

The hiring also came after the Bangsamoro government also approved the construction of a central health office for the Special Geographic Area (SGA) and three barangay health station (BHS) in the SGA.

The SGA is the designation of the 63 barangays from six municipalities of North Cotabato that opted to be part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The MOH has inaugurated the three BHS for each of the villages of Batulawan, Balungis and Fort Pikit in the SGA.

MOH Deputy Minister Dr. Zul Qarneyn M. Abas and Director II for Operations Dr. Tato M. Usman led the groundbreaking of the health office and inauguration of the BHS.

“(The BHS) will provide primary health-care services with a focus on empowering individuals to take control of their own health, by offering convenient and accessible health services at the barangay level,” Abas said.

The health stations were funded under the “Tiyakap Bangsamoro Kalusugan Program 2021” projects.