Ayala aims to hit prepandemic profit this year

Ayala Corp. said it has set its sights on returning core net income to prepandemic levels with the creation of a company that will drive revenues for the conglomerate.

“In 2022, they’re (core income) at approximately 90 percent of pre-Covid levels. This is the year that we will work to getting them back to 100 percent or better of pre-Covid levels. So that has got to be the first priority,” Cezar P. Consing, the company’s president and CEO, said.

Ayala reported a core profit of P31.1 billion in 2019. Last year, its core income reached P27.7 billion.

“The second priority is that with the improved earnings, we see the opportunity to get more dividends from our business units. And for us to turn around and pay more dividends to our own shareholders to the Ayala Corp. shareholders,” Consing said.

He said Ayala intends to develop the group’s other large businesses to serve as “the new leg of growth,” away from the conglomerate’s telecommunications and energy businesses which had been driving growth in the last decade.

“For those of you who have followed Ayala through the years, at the turn of the century, the big engine of growth for us was Globe Telecom. And over the last few years, the big engine of growth for us has been AC energy. And if you look at Globe and AC Energy (ACEN) in the market today, these are big, meaningful companies in their segments.

“So in terms of portfolio management, we want to make sure that the more nascent younger growing companies in our portfolio, that each of them have the potential to be the next Globe or the next ACEN,” he said.

Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, the company’s chairman, said the group’s outlook for 2023 remains “guarded.”

“A slower growth is expected for the Philippines this year, due to elevated inflation and interest rates. Declining high inflation may persist and will result in high interest rates. Likewise, for an extended period, the corporates’ appetite for spending may remain dampened,” Zobel said.

“Due to this, though the strength of the US dollar may diminish if the Fed cuts interest rates sooner, the peso may only move sideways as our substantial current account deficit limits potential appreciation.”

Zobel said this is supported by indicators like the slower imports and loan growth, which slowed to 10 percent in February.

He said the group is betting on some level of growth for the Philippines as remittances continued to grow, up 3.5 percent in February, while unemployment remained at 4.8 percent.

“Tourist arrivals continue to improve as well, reaching 67 percent of prepandemic levels last February. So looking ahead, the pivotal question is how fast inflation will decelerate to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipines’ target of between 2 and 4 percent. We may begin to see gradual rate cuts in this instance.”