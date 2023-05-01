ACEN to ramp up development of power projects

Ayala-led Acen Corp. will ramp up the development of power projects to two gigawatts (GW), or 2,000 megawatts (MW), per year to hit its 20GW target capacity by 2030.

The company currently has about 4,000 megawatts (MW), or 4 GW, of attributable renewables capacity in operation and under construction across the Philippines and the region.

ACEN President Eric Francia said the company has been averaging about 1GW of capacity per year across its portfolio in terms of additional projects. It earlier aspired to have 5GW of renewable energy (RE) capacity by 2025.

“I certainly hope that within next 12 months or so that we would go past that 5GW mark. But, at some point, we have to ramp up or step up or go beyond 1GW per year mark because if we stay at 1GW per year, with eight years to go, we’re not going get to 20GW. We will just get the 12GW mark so, at some point, we need to step up that pace over time closer to 2GW,” he said.

ACEN will pick up the pace “towards mid to end part of this decade,” added Fracia.

For this year, ACEN has over 2,400MW of projects under construction and will probably spend as much as P70 billion to expand its RE portfolio.

“That’s why the team is working hard to develop and enhance our pipeline. A lot of work ahead of us but we’ve got that singular objective of getting to 20GW by 2030. That means growing our pipeline and increasing the rate of new projects under construction from what has been 1GW to more than 1GW,” said Francia.

He added that 1.6GW of the 2.4GW of projects planned for the year, are “in very advance stages” of construction.

ACEN Chief Financial Officer Cora Dizon earlier this year’s capital expenditures will be funded by both debt and equity. “In terms new debts, we are projecting to borrow an additional of P30 billion. We’re are also looking at equity offering by way of the preferred shares. This is not part of P30 billion,” said Dizon.

Francia added that issuing preferred shares allowed ACEN to diversify its funding mix, improved its capital structure and leverage ratios—all meant to meet its rapid growth trajectory.

“We’ve seen that Philippine investors both institutional and retail have an appetite for preferred shares investments so we’re tapping into this pool of liquidity to fund our growth. We think now is the good time to offer preferred shares to give new investors steady, predictable and competitive returns versus other instruments in the market. These preferred shares are non-dilutive, so non-voting,” Francia said.