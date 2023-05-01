4 still missing after dive boat sinks in Tubbataha

byRene Acosta
May 1, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

FOUR people remained missing after a dive boat that came from Cebu sank in the waters of Tubbataha, Palawan on Sunday, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

The maritime incident involving dive yacht M/Y Dream Keeper followed a collision involving two foreign ships in Corregidor Island last Friday wherein two people died and three others declared still missing.

Coast Guard Spokesman Rear Admiral Armand A. Balilo said the PCG command center received a report about the sinking of the dive boat at around 6:49 a.m. on Sunday.

Balilo said the Dream Keeper departed from San Remegio, Cebu City, on April 27 and arrived at Tubbataha Reef at around 10 p.m. last Saturday.

Following the report, the PCG said it dispatched BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702) to conduct search and rescue operations (SAR).

“As of this report, the joint SAR team from different agencies, units, and organizations has rescued 28 people, while four remain missing,” the PCG said.

Meanwhile Balilo said SAR operations were also being conducted for the three missing crewmen of MV Hong Hai 189 following Friday’s collision with 183-meter MT Petite Soeur.

The Hong Hai, a 140-meter dredger registered in Sierra Leone with 20 crewmen, capsized after the collision with Marshall Islands-flagged chemical tanker Petite Soeur, which was not damaged.

The MV Hong Hai 189 came from Botolan, Zambales while the Petite Soeur departed from the port of Mariveles, Bataan.

The Philippine Navy has sent its boat attack craft, a Naval Special Operations Unit team and a Cessna aircraft to help in the ongoing SAR operations.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Rene Acosta
Rene P. Acosta covers defense, law enforcement and national security for the paper. He had written for a number of publications, including abroad before he joined BusinessMirror. His works had appeared in the Center for Strategic and International Studies and Asia Pacific Defense Forum, both in the US. He took up regional security with the International Visitor Leadership Program, US. He is currently the chairman of the board of the Defense Press Corps of the Philippines which he had headed in 2009.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Seipi eyes partnership with US semicon firms for supply chain

byAndrea E. San Juan
May 1, 2023

Related Posts