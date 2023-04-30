With a new GM comes a new menu at Twin Lakes Hotel

A few weeks ago, Rowena “Owen” Samonte was appointed General Manager of Twin Lakes Hotel, one of the brands under Megaworld Hotels and Resorts, which located in Tagaytay City along the Tagaytay-Nasugbu Road.

She brings with her 30 years of experience in the hotel industry, where she started as an Outlet Cashier, rose to become the Director of Sales and Marketing and now General Manager. As General Manager, Samote said her priority is to improve the customer journey by imposing proper training on all hotel staff.

“I am certain that if we combine all the wonderful things we can provide individually, once this is combined, we will be able to render much better customer service. This, in turn, will entice the staff to produce fresh and exciting activities for our guests to enjoy,” Samonte said.

Wide clientele range

TWIN Lakes Hotel is designed to cater to a wide range of clientele who want to get away from the bustling metropolis, whether for business or for pleasure. With an impressive castle architecture surrounded by nature, individual travelers, families and health and wellness enthusiasts are feted with delicious dining options and relaxing amenities.

With spacious rooms providing a majestic view of the Taal Volcano, and modern facilities offering a roster of hospitality features, Twin Lakes Hotel boasts of a contemporary lifestyle and experience unique to the imposing property. The hotel is known for being a family and couple destination, a pet-friendly hotel, and is known for dedicating and prioritizing consumer experience.

What sets Twin Lakes Hotel apart from the other hotels under Megaworld Hotels and Resorts is that it includes local dishes inspired by Batangas and Tagaytay. In fact, Samonte said the hotel is scheduled to debut its new menu selections this April.

“Our menu features a variety of dining options, but our sought-after dishes include the savory Carnivore Pizza, the hearty Triple Decker Sandwich, the indulgent Creamy Mushroom Pasta, and the flavorful favorites like Pinakbet, Bulalo and Oxtail Kare-Kare. “You must come over and experience all these dishes,” Samonte said.

Themed buffets

WHILE weekdays call for pamper time, Twin Lakes offers variously themed dinner buffets every Saturday. Additionally, the hotel also has monthly ala carte specials to spice things up.

“At Twin Lakes Hotel, we provide our patrons with unparalleled relaxation, luxury, and service. We are highly motivated to provide and enhance our guests’ experience,” Samonte said.

“This is why we are thrilled to announce the opening of our newly built wine gallery, a delightful experience targeting wine enthusiasts and newcomers alike,” she added.

A current work in process is the installation of the glass enclosure of the hotel’s Al Fresco deck.

“This exciting development will allow our guests to soak up the breathtaking views the lake has to offer, regardless of the weather,” Samonte said.