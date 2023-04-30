All her life, Dia Maté has always written her own music. Not until her label offered her a song written by another songwriter, Gab Tagadtad. After listening to it, Dia could not refuse despite originally planning on doing only songs of her own. She explains that the reason why she accepted the song is because she “resonated with it.”

“This song was very me,” she explained. “Even though I didn’t write it, it resonates with my current experiences and feelings and I felt that I could still make it my own.”

Dia added that she rewrote some parts of the song and was very participative in the production.

The final product: Dia proudly presents her new single “I Wanna Make You Mine.”

Asked on what the song is about, Dia shared, “It’s basically putting out into the world that you wanna make someone yours romantically and how sometimes when you’re falling into relationships, it kinda makes you become a different person.”

She added her own interpretation of the song: “The direction I want to promote is that ‘I Wanna Make You Mine’ is more on how you wanna make things yours this year, not just with romantic relationships but with your goals, your dreams and even people […] and all that manifestations you’ve been wanting.”

For Dia, her new single is far different from her earlier releases. Her original songs typically evoke a “very melancholic, very melodic and less pop” vibe.

“I Wanna Make You Mine” is a pop song, much more “funky” than her other songs.

“When I was listening to it, I was smiling the whole time kasi… finally, I have the opportunity to sing a song or be part of a song or a project that’s far from the genre I usually sing,” she recalled.

The 21-year-old singer/songwriter added, “Pop has always been the genre I wanted to break into and I feel like this song was the perfect avenue for it… for me to be able to grow as an artist and do something new for myself.”

Dia shared that she was channeling the energy of her favorite artists Dua Lipa and Doja Cat in her new single.

Reflecting on her new single, Dia expressed nothing but joy. She said, “It feels so amazing to finally have this type of music in my discography, to have something that’s a bit different as an artist because I feel like as an artist we don’t wanna be stuck in one box forever.”

She added, “I’ve never been in one box but it’s great to be able to venture out into new things and try new things for myself.”

Dia, however, will not stop releasing “melancholic” songs in the future. For now, she is just “trying to veer into the more positive outlook when it comes to music and life.”

In a way, asked if her “sad girl era” is over, she laughed and said, “Yeah, basically.”

“I love this era kasi it’s more like a happy pop and it’s also fun to perform live kasi it’s a different feeling talaga and especially with the audience, their reaction was so much more different compared to my old music,” she said.

“I Wanna Make You Mine” is available on major music-streaming platforms.